‘Stay at home, tune in’ - Local singers livestreaming gigs during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:17 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 26 March 2020

Local singers Jack Clarke and Gaby Starbuck will perform gigs over Facebook live on Saturday (March 28) to entertain people staying at home during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Both submitted.



“If you can’t come to the party, we’ll bring the party to you.”

So says Gaby Starbuck - one of two local singers taking to social media to live stream gigs from their homes so you can enjoy them in yours during the coronavirus lockdown.

On Saturday (March 28) Ms Starbuck and Jack Clarke will broadcast performances direct from their kitchen and back garden over Facebook Live.

Both usually perform in pubs, clubs and holiday camps - but since social gatherings of more than two people are now forbidden, the singers have been looking for ways to keep performing.

Mr Clarke, from Caister, sings big band, swing jazz, soul and funk, and it will be his first ever online gig.

“I’ve never been one to do lots of social media, so it’s totally new, and I’m really looking forward to it now,” the 24-year-old said.

“I know a lot is going on at the moment with the world I hope to bring a little bit of joy,”

His gig, live from his back garden, begins at 3pm.

“As a singer you want to go out and perform, but when it’s gone or it’s been taken away, we can still perform, and create a happy vibe,” he said.

His advice for Saturday afternoon? “Stay at home, tune in, it’s going to be a party from my back garden, come watch Facebook live, come and join me for 45 minutes and have a relax.”

Ms Starbuck, from Scratby, sings hits from the 60s to the present day, and her gig begins at 6.30pm.

“It’s a way of reaching out to people, I’m aware things are rubbish, and it’s a little pick-me-up,” she said.

“I’ve had a few gigs cancelled. It’s disappointing for everyone all round really. It’s what I love doing.”

Her advice for Saturday night? “People can have a nice glass of wine, relax, get involved.”

A Facebook live gig Ms Starbuck did on Mother’s Day has so far got 2,700 views.

You can watch the shows on Saturday by visiting the singers’ Facebook pages - Jack Clarke Jazzman and Gaby Starbuck Vocalist/Entertainer.

