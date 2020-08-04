Search

Black labrador rescued by jet-skiers after swimming out to sea

PUBLISHED: 16:26 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 04 August 2020

Simon Nicholls with Douglas after his swimming ordeal and back on the lead at Winterton. He was rescued by jet-ski riders after almost coming a cropper Picture: Supplied by Simon Nicholls

Archant

A family have hailed a mystery “knight in shining armour” who rushed to the rescue when their dog got into trouble swimming out to sea.

Daring Douglas the dog joined a group of seals off the coast at Winterton for fun and frolics, and very nearly didn't come back. He was rescued by a couple on jet-skis and his owners are keen to thank them for saving his life Picture: Supplied by Simon NichollsDaring Douglas the dog joined a group of seals off the coast at Winterton for fun and frolics, and very nearly didn't come back. He was rescued by a couple on jet-skis and his owners are keen to thank them for saving his life Picture: Supplied by Simon Nicholls

Douglas the black labrador was presumed lost when he disappeared from sight at Winterton after spotting a group of seals.

But, the five-year-old pet is back on dry land after a couple on jet-skis roared to the rescue, encouraging him back to shore and eventually getting in the water with him.

MORE: Beachgoers warned as about 40 people rescued over the weekend

The drama erupted on Sunday at Winterton along a quieter stretch of beach when Douglas caught sight of some seals.

His owner Simon Nicholls, a solicitor from Norwich, said: “He is normally completely fine and well behaved.

“He saw a group of seals which is quite common and he started to swim towards them.

“But he just kept going and kept going to the point where we started to get really worried.

“He was at least 500m off the coast and we were all despairing.

“A crowd had gathered on the beach. It did look like he was trying to get back to us but couldn’t.

“It looked awful and at one stage we had to come to terms with the fact we had lost him.

“Then, completely by chance, this couple went passed on jetskis.

“They encouraged him by yelling at him but he started to swim away.

“One of them got in the water and started swimming with him.

“He is our hero.

“We just got lucky.”

Douglas, however, was none the worse for his ordeal and happy to get on with his walk, although he was quickly put on the lead.

Mr Nicholls said he and his family were keen to thank Douglas’s rescuers.

“We were in pieces on the beach, until that brilliant chap and his partner performed their magical rescue.

“We are really driven to say ‘thank you’ to this knight in shining armour in a black wet suit and to warn other dog owners.

“It was one of the worst things I have ever been through in my life.

“It was a desperate feeling and we were so relieved. We do not know who they were but the whole family just really want to thank them.”

