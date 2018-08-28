Mystery surrounds popular American diner

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been closed this weekend with neighbours and businesses not knowing why it is not open. Picture: Joe Norton Archant

Businesses in a coastal town have expressed their bemusement after a popular American diner remained closed at the weekend.

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been a firm favourite with visitors and families of the town for more than 40 years.

The American-style restaurant did not open on Sunday, with neighbours and regular customers saying they do not know why it is closed.

Sergio Francisco, a worker at M and M cafe bar in the same road as the restaurant in King Street, said he has not seen it open this week.

He said: “We went there for our work Christmas meal before the end of December and it was really busy.

“I have not seen anyone there this week which is strange.”

Members of staff at the nearby Uptown Bar said it was a very popular restaurant.

A woman, who did not want to be named, described her frustration at the restaurant being closed having bought vouchers for her family as Christmas presents.

Attempts to contact the restaurant have been unsuccessful.