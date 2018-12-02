Mystery taxi driver wins big at Norfolk casino

Grosvenor Casino, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Christmas has come early for a lucky taxi driver who won £54,000 at a Norfolk casino.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The mystery person claimed the big payout at Grosvenor Casino in Great Yarmouth.

The player has been a member of the casino for 13 years.

He won the money by playing a winning hand at Three Card Poker.

The punter said he will be spending his prize money on a new taxi and has even offered free rides to staff at the casino.

Paul Brady, general manager at Grosvenor Casino Great Yarmouth said: “It is always thrilling when one of our guests wins big in our casino and this one has really driven our excitement.”

“We pride ourselves on providing a dynamic and welcoming environment for guests and with lots going on at the venue in the coming months there is always something new to enjoy.”

The casino located on Marine Parade offers a “high-quality” gaming environment alongside a variety of entertainment.