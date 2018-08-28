Search

NASA shot shows blanket of snow over our region

PUBLISHED: 13:31 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 30 January 2019

The snow across Norfolk from space. Picture: Dan Holly

The snow across Norfolk from space. Picture: Dan Holly

While many residents may have been disappointed by the snowfall this morning the sight from space tells a different story.

Shared on Twitter by Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holly, this amazing picture captures Norfolk in a blanket of snow.

Although it may look like clouds forming over the county Mr Holly makes clear that the NASA picture shows the extent of snow coverage.

Mr Holly posted: “With the exception of high cloud clearing east Norfolk and Suffolk, this satellite image from NASA reveals the extent of the light snow cover (0.5-2cm) across the region this morning.”

Snow can be seen from as far as Chelmsford and Cambridge all the way to the Norfolk coast.

Although the affected area is vast, train services and roads were largely unaffected.

