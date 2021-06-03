Your top Great Yarmouth chippies to visit on National Fish and Chip Day

Published: 4:04 PM June 3, 2021

Whether you prefer haddock over cod, or even complement your chips with a pickled egg, Great Yarmouth's fish and chip shops will be celebrating them all on Friday for National Fish and Chip Day.

We asked readers what they thought were the best chippies to chomp down on, so here are some suggestions to try on the day.

Mr Chips, Gorleston-on-Sea

Mr Chips, located on the High Street, received a lot of votes online, with many comments praising their portion sizes.

The shop is open between 4.45pm to 7.30pm from Monday to Thursday, and 4.30pm - 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday.

Mr Chips also opens for lunch between Thursday and Saturday from 12pm until 2pm.

The Crystal Fish Bar, Great Yarmouth

Sitting on Fuller's Hill, the Crystal is open between Tuesday and Saturday from 4.30pm until 8.30pm.

The popular fish bar also opens for lunch on Fridays and Saturday between 12pm and 1.30pm.

My Plaice, Gorleston-on-Sea

Receiving a whopping 4.6 star rating on Google reviews, this Baker Street chippie opens twice a day between Monday and Thursday from 11.30am until 2pm and again from 4pm until 8pm.

For the weekend takeaway crowd, My Plaice is open 11.30am - 8pm on Friday and Saturday.

Joe's Chippy, Gorleston-on-Sea

Joe's Chippy, a staple of Magdalen Way, serves golden-battered fish and chips six days a week between Monday and Saturday from 11.30am and 1.30pm, and again at 3.30pm and 8pm.

Charlie's Traditional Fish and Chips on Nelson Road North. - Credit: James Weeds

Charlie's Traditional Fish and Chips, Great Yarmouth

Based on Nelson Road North, Charlie's Traditional Fish and Chips is somewhat of a hidden gem, but is a hit with our readers.

The opening times are Monday to Thursday from 4pm until 10pm and Saturday and Sunday 12pm to 10pm.

Ryan's Traditional Fish and Chips, Caister-on-Sea

Just a short walk from Caister beach, this Tan Lane based chippy is open Tuesday to Thursday from 4.30pm until 7.30pm and Friday and Saturday opening until 8pm.

Ryan's also cater for lunch on Thursday until Saturday between 11.30am and 1.30pm.

Terry's Fish and Chips open from 11am seven days a week. - Credit: James Weeds

Terry's Fish and Chips, Great Yarmouth

Perfectly located on Great Yarmouth seafront, Terry's Fish and Chips is open seven days a week.

Opening times are 11am until 8pm.

However, during school holidays, Terry's may be open until as late as 10pm.

Newport Fish and Chip Shop - Geoff's, Newport, Hemsby

The northern villages are catered by Geoff's Newport Fish and Chip Shop.

One review on TripAdvisor remarked: "The cod was pure white and the batter was delicious."

The Newport Road fish and chip shop is open from Wednesday to Monday, with Wednesday and Thursday opening between 4.30pm and 7pm, Friday to Sunday from 4.30pm until 8.30pm, and Monday 4.30pm to 8pm.

The chippy also opens for lunch between Saturday and Monday between 12pm and 2pm.