Classic painting from Dutch painter goes on display in Great Yarmouth

Published: 5:16 PM June 1, 2021

Jules Devonshire in front of Flowers in a Terracotta Vase, which will be on display at Primeyarc until Saturday, June 6. - Credit: James Weeds

A classic painting from one of Britain's biggest art galleries is currently on display in Great Yarmouth.

Flowers in a Terracotta Vase by the Dutch still-life painter, Jan Van Huysum, is now on display at Primeyarc (inside the old Debenhams unit) in Market Gates.

The painting, which belongs to the National Gallery in London, is currently going on tour across the country, with Great Yarmouth being its first destination.

The tour also includes Cornwall, the East Midlands, South Yorkshire, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The National Gallery is promoting "ways in which art and culture can support wellbeing and reach audiences who have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19 and the UK lockdowns."

Flowers in a Terracotta Vase by the Dutch still-life painter, Jan Van Huysum. - Credit: James Weeds

Primeyarc co-manager, Jules Devonshire, said: "It's exclusively come to Great Yarmouth first on its tour.

"We're very happy to have been recognised as somewhere capable of receiving such a work of art.

"It's excellent to have made a connection with the National Gallery and it's excellent for audiences to have the ability to experience something like this first hand in their town.

"The principles of the six steps to wellbeing - with the Great Yarmouth principle being 'keep learning' - are very fundamental to how we operate as an arts organisation.

Jules Devonshire discusses future plans of Primeyarc with a local artist. Picture: Jordon Thomas Sendall - Credit: Archant

"We pride ourselves on public engagement and collaboration on ideas and certainly the wellbeing aspects as well.

"I don't believe anything like this has happened before - being held in a shopping centre. We're artist-led, so it's interesting to be handling something with so much heritage in connection with an institution such as the National Gallery."

A popup tour has occurred once before in 2019, but the venues were typically museums and not other types of venue such as Market Gates.

The temporary exhibition will be viewable at Primeyarc until Saturday, June 6 before heading to another destination in the UK.

Entry to the gallery is free.

For more information on the painting's tour, please visit the National Gallery's website.