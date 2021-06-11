News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Green-fingered villagers prepare to open gardens to visitors

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:58 PM June 11, 2021   
Martham garden

A garden in Martham is open to visitors on June 12 and 13. - Credit: Jo Craske

A green-fingered villager has described her excitement as she prepares to open her garden to visitors this weekend.

Jo Craske, who lives in Martham, spends as much time as possible outdoors at her home on White Street.

Her garden will be open to visitors on Saturday June 12 and Sunday June 13, from 12pm to 5pm, as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS) which raises money for nursing and health charities across the UK.

Martham garden

A garden in Martham is open to visitors on June 12 and 13. - Credit: Jo Craske

Ms Craske, who moved with her family to the house 20 years ago, said: "I'm out there all the time. This time of year it's what I enjoy doing. It's a garden that needs a lot of maintenance. As it's my passion it's no trouble for me to be out there dawn to dusk."

The garden, attached to 200-year-old house with views of St Mary's Church, is divided into different areas including a walled garden, a sunken area with collection of hostas, and a greenhouse with pelargoniums and succulents.

You may also want to watch:

Another garden, at La Foray on White Street, is also open this weekend.

For more details visit the National Garden Scheme's website.


Most Read

  1. 1 Police and fire crews at house blaze next to hospital
  2. 2 'No mask, no entry' - Cinema defends policy after turning away customers
  3. 3 Room with a dragon's view: Inside Norfolk's first wizard-themed hotel
  1. 4 Will Gorleston's splashpad open this summer?
  2. 5 Renewed bid for 665 homes in seaside village
  3. 6 Cocktails and coasters at theme park with tropical twist
  4. 7 A47 driver stopped over unsafe scrap metal load
  5. 8 Flooded road causes disruption to bus services and drivers
  6. 9 'Range' boost as seaside town adds more electric car charging points
  7. 10 Yarmouth 'ready' for summer tidal wave of takeaway litter
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fire damage inside Cex on King Street, which caught fire on Thursday, June 3.

Shop likely to be shut for months after blaze

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The vacant bar, restaurant and 12 bedroom hotel on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth is set to be auctioned off.

Vacant bar, restaurant and hotel in 'prime seafront position' set for...

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A man has been arrested after a cannabis grow was discovered in Great Yarmouth.

Cannabis grow with more than 300 plants discovered in Great Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A herd of cows on a country path off Common Road in Hemsby in June 2020.

Women seriously injured after being trampled on by cows

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus