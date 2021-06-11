Green-fingered villagers prepare to open gardens to visitors

Published: 3:58 PM June 11, 2021

A garden in Martham is open to visitors on June 12 and 13. - Credit: Jo Craske

A green-fingered villager has described her excitement as she prepares to open her garden to visitors this weekend.

Jo Craske, who lives in Martham, spends as much time as possible outdoors at her home on White Street.

Her garden will be open to visitors on Saturday June 12 and Sunday June 13, from 12pm to 5pm, as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS) which raises money for nursing and health charities across the UK.

Ms Craske, who moved with her family to the house 20 years ago, said: "I'm out there all the time. This time of year it's what I enjoy doing. It's a garden that needs a lot of maintenance. As it's my passion it's no trouble for me to be out there dawn to dusk."

The garden, attached to 200-year-old house with views of St Mary's Church, is divided into different areas including a walled garden, a sunken area with collection of hostas, and a greenhouse with pelargoniums and succulents.

Another garden, at La Foray on White Street, is also open this weekend.

For more details visit the National Garden Scheme's website.



