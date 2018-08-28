Norfolk shop worker reaches Miss England semi-final

Natoya Rimmer has made it through to the semi-finals of Miss England. Photo: Courtesy of Miss England Courtesy of Miss England

A shop worker from Norfolk has earned a place in the semi finals of Miss England.

Natoya Rimmer, from Acle, received the most votes from the public and the judges in the first online Miss England photo heat.

Miss Rimmer entered the competition with no previous modelling experience but will now go on to participate in the Miss England 2019 semi final – which takes place in Birmingham this summer.

The 20-year-old, who works at Outfit in Great Yarmouth, stands in particularly good stead for the sport element of the contest as she enjoyed a number of sporting achievements when she was younger.

She said: “At high school I took being an athlete very seriously, my greatest achievement was placing 3rd in the UK for high jump at the English schools athletics championships and appearing on BBC sports live whilst the event was taking place.”

The winner of Miss England 2019 will be invited to raise awareness for various charities, receive prizes worth £25,000 and gain a place in Miss World - which boasts a prize worth $100,000.