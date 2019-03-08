Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'It would be amazing' - Norfolk entrepreneur eyes place in Miss England final

PUBLISHED: 11:15 30 May 2019

Natoya Rimmer, 20, from Acle, is in the semi-final of Miss England. Picture: Natoya Rimmer

Natoya Rimmer, 20, from Acle, is in the semi-final of Miss England. Picture: Natoya Rimmer

Archant

A 20-year-old entrepreneur from Norfolk says it would be "amazing" to get through to the final of Miss England.

Miss Rimmer is competing in her first beauty pageant. Picture: Natoya RimmerMiss Rimmer is competing in her first beauty pageant. Picture: Natoya Rimmer

Natoya Rimmer, 20, from Acle, has no previous modelling experience but has already reached the semi-final stage of the prestigious competition.

The semi-final takes place on Friday in Leicester and Miss Rimmer hopes to be one of a handful of contestants to progress through to the final.

When the 20-year-old entered the beauty pageant in November last year she had no expectations of getting through but is now determined to go as far as possible having stormed through three earlier rounds.

"I still can't really believe it to be honest. It is really exciting," she said.

Miss Rimmer has set-up her own makeup business called Natoya Cosmetics. Picture: Natoya RimmerMiss Rimmer has set-up her own makeup business called Natoya Cosmetics. Picture: Natoya Rimmer

"The support from my friends and family has been great. They have kept pushing me on.

"It would be amazing to get through to the final."

Miss Rimmer completed a two-year apprenticeship as an oil and gas engineer last year and enjoyed a number a sporting achievements in her school years.

These have included placing third in the UK for high jump at the English schools athletics championships and being sports captain of Flegg High for five years.

When she's not competing on the athletics track she enjoys browsing the shops and spending time with her friends.

The 20-year-old said people should vote for her as she is keen to make a difference in the world.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "I want to get my name out there and make a difference to people.

"I have already taken part in lots of charity events and am keen to do even more.

"I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has voted so far, I really appreciate it."

Miss Rimmer recently took part in the Race for Life at Norwich Showground rasing £80 for charity.

Having finished her apprenticeship she has also set-up her own makeup business called Natoya Cosmetics and says it has got off to a positive start.

The final of Miss England will take place later this summer with the winner receiving prizes worth £25,000 and gaining a place in Miss World - which boasts a prize worth $100,000.

To vote for Miss Rimmer text MISS EM13 to 63333.

Votes must be cast by Thursday night (tonight).

Related articles

Most Read

‘It was frightening’ - witnesses describe horrifying moment van went up in flames on A47

The van on fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Cally Nunn

Van catches fire on A47

Emergency services on the A47 in Great Yarmouth where a van caught fire. Picture: Laura Marie Ingram.

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 15 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Most Read

‘It was frightening’ - witnesses describe horrifying moment van went up in flames on A47

The van on fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Cally Nunn

Van catches fire on A47

Emergency services on the A47 in Great Yarmouth where a van caught fire. Picture: Laura Marie Ingram.

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 15 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Norfolk man who overate to cope with stress of coming out appears on reality TV show

Racheal and Sol Crane, from Gorleston, appeared on a Channel 5 reality TV show in Tuesday (May 28). Picture: Submitted.

Breydon Bridge closed for repair work

Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is closed to some vessel traffic. Picture: Archant

‘He suffered an horrendous death he didn’t deserve’ - family trauma over ‘horrific’ ambulance response

Robert Chandler who died last year. Issues raised at his inquest prompted the coroner to write a 'prevention of deaths' report Picture: supplied by family

‘It would be amazing’ - Norfolk entrepreneur eyes place in Miss England final

Natoya Rimmer, 20, from Acle, is in the semi-final of Miss England. Picture: Natoya Rimmer

‘A love poem to Yarmouth’ - Film set in town will premiere next month

An indie movie, 'The Here and Now', filmed in Great Yarmouth, will premiere on June 23 in the town. Picture: Richard Harrison.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists