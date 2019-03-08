'It would be amazing' - Norfolk entrepreneur eyes place in Miss England final

Natoya Rimmer, 20, from Acle, is in the semi-final of Miss England.

A 20-year-old entrepreneur from Norfolk says it would be "amazing" to get through to the final of Miss England.

Miss Rimmer is competing in her first beauty pageant.

Natoya Rimmer, 20, from Acle, has no previous modelling experience but has already reached the semi-final stage of the prestigious competition.

The semi-final takes place on Friday in Leicester and Miss Rimmer hopes to be one of a handful of contestants to progress through to the final.

When the 20-year-old entered the beauty pageant in November last year she had no expectations of getting through but is now determined to go as far as possible having stormed through three earlier rounds.

"I still can't really believe it to be honest. It is really exciting," she said.

Miss Rimmer has set-up her own makeup business called Natoya Cosmetics.

"The support from my friends and family has been great. They have kept pushing me on.

"It would be amazing to get through to the final."

Miss Rimmer completed a two-year apprenticeship as an oil and gas engineer last year and enjoyed a number a sporting achievements in her school years.

These have included placing third in the UK for high jump at the English schools athletics championships and being sports captain of Flegg High for five years.

When she's not competing on the athletics track she enjoys browsing the shops and spending time with her friends.

The 20-year-old said people should vote for her as she is keen to make a difference in the world.

She said: "I want to get my name out there and make a difference to people.

"I have already taken part in lots of charity events and am keen to do even more.

"I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has voted so far, I really appreciate it."

Miss Rimmer recently took part in the Race for Life at Norwich Showground rasing £80 for charity.

Having finished her apprenticeship she has also set-up her own makeup business called Natoya Cosmetics and says it has got off to a positive start.

The final of Miss England will take place later this summer with the winner receiving prizes worth £25,000 and gaining a place in Miss World - which boasts a prize worth $100,000.

To vote for Miss Rimmer text MISS EM13 to 63333.

Votes must be cast by Thursday night (tonight).