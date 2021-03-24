Time for a rhyme? Performance poet entertains primary school pupils
Poet and author Neal Zetter entertained pupils at a virtual event helping to fire a love of reading.
The London-based comedy performance poet visited youngsters in Years 3 and 4 at Moorlands Church of England Primary Academy in Belton.
Headteacher, Kevin Lee said: “We began hosting virtual author events as part of our creative approach to online learning.
"Enjoyment of reading is at the heart of our teaching and we were very pleased to invite Neal Zetter to attend. Our pupils thoroughly enjoyed his workshop.”
Pupil, Josh, said: “I enjoyed listening to Neal Zetter. He was really funny and was great at performing his poems. He made us all enthusiastic about poetry. My favourite poem was Banana-nana-nana-nana. I always like meeting authors.”
Mr Zetter said he was "very impressed" with the children's enthusiasm for poetry, reading, and books.
Jon Biddle, English lead, said: “A successful visit can do so much to engage and inspire readers and we feel very fortunate that we are able to enrich our curriculum in this way.”
