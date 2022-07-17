News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Hundreds enjoy town's first Nearly Festival

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:04 PM July 17, 2022
A Chic and Nile Rogers tribute band perform at Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground

A Chic and Nile Rogers tribute band perform at the Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Hundreds of people are enjoying a new music festival in Great Yarmouth that features top tribute band acts.

Three friends watch the bands at Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground

Three friends watch the bands at the Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The Nearly Festival is being held at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground this weekend.

A family enjoys the Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground

A family enjoys the Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground - Credit: Lauren De Boise

As the sun beats down people are bringing chairs and rugs to sit on as they watch the various bands take to the stage.

A Bruno Mars tribute band performs at Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground

A Bruno Mars tribute band performs at the Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground - Credit: Lauren De Boise

People also enjoying the chance to dance to their favourite songs performed by various bands, such as Abba, Bruno Mars and Bob Marley songs.

Grandparents Susie and Mark treat James, 5, and Emily, 6, to ice creams at Nearly Festival at the Be

Grandparents Susie and Mark treat James, 5, and Emily, 6, to ice creams at the Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The festival finishes tonight with a Queen tribute act.

A strom trooper meets fans at the Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground

A stormtrooper meets fans at the Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground - Credit: Lauren De Boise

There are also inflatables for children to play on and appearances by a stormtrooper from Star Wars and Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

Crowds dance as Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground

Crowds dance at the Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground - Credit: Lauren De Boise

About 1,000 tickets were sold for each of the two days and there are hopes the festival will return again next year.

Friends soak up the atmosphere at the Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground

Friends soak up the atmosphere at the Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Danny Banthorpe, one of the organisers, said he was delighted with the turn-out and that the recreation ground, which is owned by the borough council, was the perfect location for the festival.

Crowds enjoy the Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground

Crowds enjoy the Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground - Credit: Lauren De Boise

A Nearly Festival was also held in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft, last month.

Angela Secker and Shaun Dack enjoy Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground

Angela Secker and Shaun Dack enjoy the Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Sisters Reanna, 4, and Rosella, 2, enjoy the Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground

Sisters Reanna, 4, and Rosella, 2, enjoy the Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Katie Robinson with Archie, 1, at the Nearly Festival at Beaconsfield Recreation Ground

Katie Robinson with Archie, 1, at the Nearly Festival at Beaconsfield Recreation Ground - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Two women meet Buzz Lightyear at Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground

Two women meet Buzz Lightyear at the Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Alva Bunce (middle) celebrates her 50th birthday Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Grou

Alva Bunce (middle) celebrates her 50th birthday at the Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground with her friends Sarah Carrier and Mandy Durrant - Credit: Lauren De Boise


