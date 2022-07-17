Hundreds enjoy town's first Nearly Festival

A Chic and Nile Rogers tribute band perform at the Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Hundreds of people are enjoying a new music festival in Great Yarmouth that features top tribute band acts.

The Nearly Festival is being held at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground this weekend.

As the sun beats down people are bringing chairs and rugs to sit on as they watch the various bands take to the stage.

People also enjoying the chance to dance to their favourite songs performed by various bands, such as Abba, Bruno Mars and Bob Marley songs.

The festival finishes tonight with a Queen tribute act.

There are also inflatables for children to play on and appearances by a stormtrooper from Star Wars and Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

About 1,000 tickets were sold for each of the two days and there are hopes the festival will return again next year.

Danny Banthorpe, one of the organisers, said he was delighted with the turn-out and that the recreation ground, which is owned by the borough council, was the perfect location for the festival.

A Nearly Festival was also held in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft, last month.

Alva Bunce (middle) celebrates her 50th birthday at the Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground with her friends Sarah Carrier and Mandy Durrant - Credit: Lauren De Boise



