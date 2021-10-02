'How they got out, I don't know' - Neighbours' shock at flat fire
- Credit: James Weeds
On Friday morning, destroyed furniture was being removed from the fire damaged properties.
Fire crews rescued residents from a blaze which broke out at a flat in Gorleston.
Appliances from Yarmouth, Gorleston and Acle were called to a flat fire on Magnolia Green at around 3.47pm on Thursday, September 30.
The window which had been broken and showed scorch marks around the sill had been boarded up.
Neighbours have said that they were lucky.
A neighbour on Magnolia Green, who did not wish to be named, said: "It was all a bit scary.
"I could smell smoke halfway down the hallway, so I rushed to the front door.
"Crowds of people were running past screaming for everyone to get out of their flats.
"We immediately ran across the road."
The neighbour said that while Norfolk Fire and Rescue were tending to the blaze, it was only then she realised she hadn't even put shoes on.
"I was freezing," the neighbour said.
"But we were lucky because the fire didn't do any damage to our flat."
Norfolk Fire and Rescue used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the flames and occupants were rescued from two flats.
Some of the occupants were taken to the nearby hospital for smoke inhalation, but no one sustained serious or life-threatening injuries.
Another neighbour, who also did not want to be named, said: "I couldn't believe it when I saw the firemen coming out with two people.
"One of my neighbours was in a bad way after trying to help two people escape.
"I can't find the words, really.
"I'm very surprised anyone got out alive.
"How the hell they got out, I don't know.
"It was unbelievable."
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Five ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and three senior paramedics in support vehicles attended a fire in Magnolia Green in Gorleston just before 4pm yesterday.
"Four patients were transported to the James Paget Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”
Norfolk Fire and Rescue have been contacted for comment.