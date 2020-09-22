Woman arrested following indecent exposure

Police arrested a woman at Stanley Terrace in Great Yarmouth last night. Photo: Google Archant

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and indecent exposure in a coastal town.

The woman, in her 30s, was arrested at a property in Stanley Terrace in Great Yarmouth shortly after 6.30pm on Monday, September 21.

She was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and remains in custody.

Neighbours on both Stanley Terrace and Gordon Terrace were witnesses to the assault and exposure.

Police have confirmed that enquiries are currently ongoing.