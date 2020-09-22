Search

Advanced search

Woman arrested following indecent exposure

PUBLISHED: 17:59 22 September 2020

Police arrested a woman at Stanley Terrace in Great Yarmouth last night. Photo: Google

Police arrested a woman at Stanley Terrace in Great Yarmouth last night. Photo: Google

Archant

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and indecent exposure in a coastal town.

The woman, in her 30s, was arrested at a property in Stanley Terrace in Great Yarmouth shortly after 6.30pm on Monday, September 21.

She was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and remains in custody.

Neighbours on both Stanley Terrace and Gordon Terrace were witnesses to the assault and exposure.

Police have confirmed that enquiries are currently ongoing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Woman arrested following indecent exposure

Police arrested a woman at Stanley Terrace in Great Yarmouth last night. Photo: Google

‘Well-loved’ young father found dead in car off A47, inquest hears

Luke Boorman, 25, was found dead off the A47 in January this year. Picture: Submitted

Bid for 112 new homes in growing village draws concerns

A scheme has been worked up for 112 new homes off Hemsby Road in Martham. Council chairman Paul Hooper says the village has seen enough new builds. Picture: Google Maps/Nick Butcher

Inquest opens into death of Great Yarmouth man

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: Dramatic scenes as family airlifted to safety from Broads holiday cruiser

The coastguard helicopter was called to airlift six people and two dogs to safety after their hire cruiser was listing heavily Picture: RNLI