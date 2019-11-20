Search

Advanced search

Patient given wrong knee implant at hospital

PUBLISHED: 13:37 20 November 2019

A surgeon performing a knee replacement put the wrong implant in, it has emerged. Photo: James Paget University Hospital

A surgeon performing a knee replacement put the wrong implant in, it has emerged. Photo: James Paget University Hospital

James Paget University Hospital

A surgeon performing a knee replacement put in the wrong implant, it has emerged.

The patient had surgery at Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital in September.

But according to papers presented to the hospital's board of directors the implant meant for the right knee contained components for the left.

The error is classed as a "never event" - one so serious it should never be able to happen.

James Paget University Hospital director of nursing Julia Hunt said: "The trust was made aware, via the National Joint Registry, that a right knee replacement had been undertaken that contained a left tibial component - a never event under the category of wrong implant/prosthesis.

"A right knee replacement should contain a right tibial component.

"An initial review of the case has confirmed the patient has come to no harm, and a full root cause analysis investigation has been undertaken."

You may also want to watch:

She confirmed no extra surgery was required, and the patient was being kept fully informed and monitored on an ongoing basis.

"As with any serious incident or never event, we carry out a full investigation to find out how and why this occurred, to identify what can be learnt from the incident and whether any procedural changes are required," she said, adding: "In the meantime, immediate actions have been taken including a review of our five steps to safer surgery process."

It is the second serious mistake to be reported this year.

In March papers revealed a feeding tube had been wrongly inserted in a lung.

The target for the number of such events is zero.

Details of the incident were revealed ahead of the board's November meeting which included updates on performance.

Figures for September reveal the trust achieved just over 66pc of its measurable indicators, failing just over 33pc.

The report said the month had been "challenging" with a sustained increase in attendances.

In A&E fewer patients were seen within the four-hour target than in August.

The hospital said the level of demand added to pressures with some 7,033 patients presenting, and 1,879 arriving by ambulance in that month alone.

Most Read

How Great Yarmouth is pushing the boat out for Christmas

Flashback: Great Yarmouth Market Place on the evening of the towns annual Christmas Lights switch on event., November 2015 Picture: James Bass

Sports star confirmed as VIP for town’s Christmas lights switch-on

People in Great Yarmouth can look forward to

Owner’s disbelief after man steals bread roll from fish and chip shop

A bread roll was allegedly stolen from My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Cannabis found during search of house

Police have found cannabis during a search of a house in Gorleston. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

Village threatened by sea could receive £75,000

Hemsby Marrams in March 2018 (top image) and May 2018 (bottom image) Photo: Mike Page

Most Read

How Great Yarmouth is pushing the boat out for Christmas

Flashback: Great Yarmouth Market Place on the evening of the towns annual Christmas Lights switch on event., November 2015 Picture: James Bass

Sports star confirmed as VIP for town’s Christmas lights switch-on

People in Great Yarmouth can look forward to

Owner’s disbelief after man steals bread roll from fish and chip shop

A bread roll was allegedly stolen from My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Cannabis found during search of house

Police have found cannabis during a search of a house in Gorleston. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

Village threatened by sea could receive £75,000

Hemsby Marrams in March 2018 (top image) and May 2018 (bottom image) Photo: Mike Page

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Second branch and new high street location for independent fashion shop

Fashion store Limelite has moved to a new spot in King Street Great Yarmouth and is poised to open a second store in London Road, Lowestoft Picture: Liz Coates

Patient given wrong knee implant at hospital

A surgeon performing a knee replacement put the wrong implant in, it has emerged. Photo: James Paget University Hospital

‘A music wasteland’ - Pub landlord hoping to revive live gig scene

Five Past Million, a band playing rock and pop covers, hope to be part of a revival of the Great Yarmouth live music scene. Picture: Five Past Million.

‘I feel isolated’: Heartbreak as bus service cancelled

The bus service was stopped on October 31. With regular commuters claiming they were a

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists