‘I would like to see families with kids staying up for 24 hours’: Details revealed for First Light Festival

The festival will run for 24 hours straight on June 22 . Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A non-stop weekend festival on Lowestoft South Beach is starting to take shape, as its first acts are announced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 24-hour First Light Festival will celebrate the stages of twilight across the summer solstice weekend from noon on Saturday, June 22 through to midday on June 23.

Wayne Hemmingway, of Hemmingway Design has worked with his team of nine to give a breath of life to the multi-arts festival.

“The festival goes on for 24 hours from 12, noon to 12, noon the next day and things happen at all the different types of twilights,” Mr Hemmingway told BBC 6Music Cerys Matthews on Sunday.

“There will be drum processions and dance going on for the whole 24 hours, there is film and art. It is also the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, weather permitting we will set up a big screen.”

While the full programme for the day is yet to be announced, the family-friendly event will host a children’s zone on the beach, arts and craft workshops, night markets as well as a beach-based dance party.

“I would like to see families with kids staying up for 24 hours and seeing what it feels like,” he said.

Tabla player Talvin Singh, who is known for his Indian classical music fused with drum and bass, will take the stage at sunrise to perform Light.

The percussionist has collaborated with Björk, Madonna and Massive Attack and received the Mercury Music Prize for his album OK.

BBC 6Music radio presenter and international club DJ Gilles Peterson will also perform at the coastal festival for the sunset session, and then host an after dark party at the Aquarium at Claremont Pier.

While events, activities and entertainment will be on throughout the evening, accommodation will be scattered on the shores of the most easterly town.

“You can sleep on the beach - there will be a campsite on the beach for the first time,” Mr Hemming told the radio station.

For more information about the First Light Festival or if you would like to volunteer, visit their website.