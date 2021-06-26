Cocktail and coffee bar to open 'for those who don't want rowdy pub'
- Credit: James Weeds
A new coffee and cocktail bar is due to open as "part of the fabric" of Gorleston High Street.
Mixsmiths Artisan Coffees and Cocktails, owned by Gail Smith, aims have a more relaxed atmosphere for people who don't wish to be in a "rowdy" pub atmosphere.
"We want to provide something isn't just a pub environment," Ms Smith, 41, said.
"It will be a space for people to have a quiet coffee in the evening, or a cocktail if they fancy."
The venue will specialise in "bespoke" cocktails and artisan coffees.
"We're doing all weird and wonderful things," Ms Smith added.
Ms Smith wants to focus on locally roasted coffee beans and strives to use independent products.
"I want to provide different coffees that nobody else in Norfolk is doing."
Ms Smith has employed a "coffee connoisseur" with many years experience in the industry.
Mixsmiths aims to provide a "safe space" for people looking for a quieter, yet social evening.
"There will be no loud music or DJs, just soft jazz in the background while people have a drink and chat with their friends.
"After the events of the last year, some people are still feeling quite isolated and maybe don't want to jump back into the pub scene.
"This place is for those people," Ms Smith said.
The venue will also be providing light bites and snacks from a food truck at the rear of the venue.
Ms Smith, who is the current owner of Peggotty's on King Street, has had various roles in the hospitality scene around Great Yarmouth.
"I started glass collecting at the 1-5-1 when I was 16," Ms Smith said.
"I'm now running quite a successful place in Great Yarmouth, but that is more of a late night drinking venue."
Ms Smith wants to provide something unique for Gorleston.
"With the vision I have, I thought this is the ideal place for something bespoke, a little bit different, and totally independent.
"What we'd like to do is become part of the fabric of the area and work with all the local businesses, as one collective high street."
Mixsmiths Artisan Coffees and Cocktails on Gorleston High Street aims to be opening soon.