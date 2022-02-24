Bid for year-round giant ferris wheel on seafront

Flashback: Last year's 'Yarmouth Eye' was well received. New plans have been lodged that would see a different wheel on the same site for three years. - Credit: James Weeds

A proposal to bring a big wheel to Great Yarmouth's seafront for three years is in the hands of planners.

Under the application from Observation Wheel UK the ride would stand in the same place as last year's "Yarmouth Eye" which was operated by a different company.

Papers submitted ahead of next week's development control committee say that while the 50m structure with a capacity for 216 passengers would be "significant and overbearing" it would be a boost to the tourism economy.

It is slightly larger than last year's wheel which had permission for one period of use and was taken down in October.

The Sea Life centre has signalled its support saying last year's wheel gave people an extra reason to visit and helped raise the town's profile.

The bid is justified partly by the benefits it brings to the tourism sector and the boost it offered to the post-pandemic economic recovery, the papers say.

Under the plans it would stay up all year and create the equivalent of six full-time jobs.

