New coffee shop plans for Great Yarmouth retail park

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 4:38 PM August 23, 2021   
Cancer Research UK currently funds around 50% of all cancer research in the UK. The Great Yarmouth superstore is located at Gapton Hall Retail Park. Photo: Cancer Research UK - Credit: Archant

Cancer Research UK are aiming to open a new café selling tea, coffee and light bites at the Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth.

The national charity currently has a superstore at the shopping outlet, and are now looking to include a coffee shop as part of its existing premises.

As part of the proposal, Cancer Research UK have said the café "will be accessed through the existing retail unit and sit within the corner of the unit."

They added: "The coffee shop itself will sell coffees and teas along with some small food elements such as warmed wraps and paninis."

There is currently a Greggs and a McDonalds, as well as a Costa inside Next, all selling coffees, teas and small plates at the retail district.

A decision on the planned café will be made by October 1.

To view the plans visit the Great Yarmouth Borough Council's planning portal on its website.


Great Yarmouth News

