Erosion-hit car park facing 'imminent threat' bids for new entrance

Beach Road at Winterton ends in a sheer drop and now the car park entrance is at risk. - Credit: Liz Coates

A seaside car park on the frontline of Norfolk's erosion battle is bidding for a new entrance.

The car park at Winterton is proposing a new way in after many metres of coast have been lost to the sea during an erosion streak which has seen the popular village among the hardest hit.

An aerial view of the cafe and car park at Winterton, as of March 21 2018. Since then the cafe has been lost along with the entire stretch of road up to the turning area - Credit: Mike Page

Under the plans a new entrance will be created in line with the toilet block ensuring the car park can stay open and creating room for larger vehicles who venture along Beach Road to turn round.

Papers submitted to planners outlining the proposal say it will trace an area measuring some 152 m sq and already subject to "significant trampling".

Currently there are in and out lanes either side of a brick parking warden's cabin.

Documents say there has been "significant loss" of land to the east and that erosion poses an "imminent threat" to the car park entrance.

Any vegetation uprooted will be replanted in bare areas.

To view the plans visit the borough council's planning portal and search reference 06/22/0084/F.