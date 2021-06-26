New cocktail bar open in hopes of "restarting the nightlife"
- Credit: James Weeds
A new dessert and cocktail bar has opened on Great Yarmouth seafront in the hope of "restarting the nightlife".
In the Mix, which serves alcohol with desserts, officially opened on Friday.
The venue, which is next to Lek Thai on Marine Parade, is managed by Lucas Smith and Jasmine Carrier.
"We're aimed at all aged cake eaters and sweet toothed people," Miss Carrier, 20, said.
"We want people to come here, have a little treat and drink before going on a night out."
The young couple were inspired by venues in Norwich city.
"We noticed that there weren't many places which specified in cocktails and desserts in Great Yarmouth," Miss Carrier added.
"We want to bring the city to the seaside."
"If you like desserts and cocktails, this is the place to be," Mr Smith, 23, said.
Mr Smith and Miss Carrier spent seven months working on the bar, ensuring the menu is just as appealing as the venue.
"We're nervous, but excited," said Mr Smith, whose family has been running the Lek Thai restaurant next door since 2016.
Miss Carrier has worked in hospitality since she was 13 years old.
"It's a little bit nerve-racking, but we're going to go with the flow. We'll get there.
"I've been furloughed for a while, but I just really wanted to do my own thing.
"I'm rearing to go. We want to provide sweet treats while restarting the nightlife."
The venue has a music licence until 11pm each evening.
In the Mix caters for gluten-free people and vegetarians and alcohol must be ordered with food.
"Come in and have a sweet drink and a sweeter dessert," Mr Smith said.
Miss Carrier and Mr Smith would like to thank their friends and family for their help in making their dream a reality.
In the Mix is located next to Lek Thai on Marine Parade and is open 12pm - 11pm Tuesday to Sunday.