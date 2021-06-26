News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
New cocktail bar open in hopes of "restarting the nightlife"

James Weeds

Published: 7:00 PM June 26, 2021    Updated: 8:26 PM June 26, 2021
Jasmine Carrier and Lucas Smith.

Jasmine Carrier, 20, and Lucas Smith, 23, want to "bring the city to the seaside" with In the Mix. - Credit: James Weeds

A new dessert and cocktail bar has opened on Great Yarmouth seafront in the hope of "restarting the nightlife".

In the Mix.

In the Mix is located on Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

In the Mix, which serves alcohol with desserts, officially opened on Friday.

The venue, which is next to Lek Thai on Marine Parade, is managed by Lucas Smith and Jasmine Carrier.

"We're aimed at all aged cake eaters and sweet toothed people," Miss Carrier, 20, said.

"We want people to come here, have a little treat and drink before going on a night out."

The young couple were inspired by venues in Norwich city.

A billboard for In the Mix.

"Life's too short to skip dessert" at In the Mix. - Credit: James Weeds

"We noticed that there weren't many places which specified in cocktails and desserts in Great Yarmouth," Miss Carrier added.

"We want to bring the city to the seaside."

"If you like desserts and cocktails, this is the place to be," Mr Smith, 23, said.

Mr Smith and Miss Carrier spent seven months working on the bar, ensuring the menu is just as appealing as the venue.

"We're nervous, but excited," said Mr Smith, whose family has been running the Lek Thai restaurant next door since 2016.

The inside of In The Mix.

Inside the Mix is aimed at people looking for a dessert and a drink before a night out. - Credit: James Weeds

Miss Carrier has worked in hospitality since she was 13 years old.

"It's a little bit nerve-racking, but we're going to go with the flow. We'll get there.

"I've been furloughed for a while, but I just really wanted to do my own thing.

"I'm rearing to go. We want to provide sweet treats while restarting the nightlife."

Booths at In the Mix.

In the Mix opened on Friday, June 25. - Credit: James Weeds

The venue has a music licence until 11pm each evening.

In the Mix caters for gluten-free people and vegetarians and alcohol must be ordered with food.

"Come in and have a sweet drink and a sweeter dessert," Mr Smith said.

Miss Carrier and Mr Smith would like to thank their friends and family for their help in making their dream a reality.

In the Mix is located next to Lek Thai on Marine Parade and is open 12pm - 11pm Tuesday to Sunday.

Booths at In the Mix.

In the Mix is aimed at everyone who is looking for a sweet treat or a cool cocktail. - Credit: James Weeds

A wall decorated in plastic flowers.

The flower wall centre-piece took three weeks to put together thanks to friends and family of Lucas Smith and Jasmine Carrier. - Credit: James Weeds

Jasmine Carrier by a cake.

Cakes and other desserts are available at In the Mix. - Credit: James Weeds

Lek Thai and In the Mix

Lek Thai and In the Mix on Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

