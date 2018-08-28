Search

Advanced search

Dust off your best costume, there’s a new Comic Con event in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:52 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:52 17 November 2018

Tammy Lee-Atherton caught this image at Great Yarmouth, TV, Film & Comic Con event. Picture: Tammy Atherton

Tammy Lee-Atherton caught this image at Great Yarmouth, TV, Film & Comic Con event. Picture: Tammy Atherton

Picture: Tammy Atherton

Sailor Moon, the Hulk and Spiderman will be settling into Yarmouth next year to celebrate their very own Comic Con.

Tammy Lee-Atherton caught this image at Great Yarmouth, TV, Film & Comic Con event. Picture: Tammy AthertonTammy Lee-Atherton caught this image at Great Yarmouth, TV, Film & Comic Con event. Picture: Tammy Atherton

Pop-culture fans will have the chance to dust of their finest costumes and live vicariously through their favourite super-heroes or villains.

The festival which launched in San Diego in 1970 has transformed into an international event as cities across the globe suit-up and celebrate “nerdity” each year.

In 2009, Norwich hosted their first Comic Con which has grown into a spectacular event hosted at Norwich Showgrounds.

Now Great Yarmouth will have their chance to delve into the world of cosplay for the weekend event on June 1st and 2nd in 2019, at The Marina Leisure Centre.

Phil Welsby, 45, and his wife Karen, 42, both from Great Yarmouth have kick-started their preparations for the seafront event.

Mr Welsby said: “We originally booked it for a one-day event - with all of our experience with comic con, we didn’t think there was going to be a huge demand in Great Yarmouth.

“We put out the information and within 24 hours we had over 1000 people say they would attend,” Mr Welsby said.

“We realised pretty quickly that the demand for the one day was going to completely strip what we could apply on the day, so we worked with the Marina Centre to organise the weekend,” he said.

While still in the early stages, the couple have secured an entire Doctor Who club, seasoned cosplay Starwars characters and a life-like tyrannosaurus enclosure.

“A cosplayer who performs as the undertaker, the wrestler has asked to come to our event and he has this whole graveyard set-up,” he said.

“We still have loads more to announce, we have three guests and we think there will be a total of six.”

On the event, Mr Welsby said: “A lot of people use it [cosplay] as escapism, people just like to forget about normal life, dress up like batman and hang out in an environment where they will be welcome.

“A lot of people are already organising their costumes,” he said.

For more information about this event, visit the Comic Con Great Yarmouth Facebook page.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Broken down car partially closes lane on A47

45 minutes ago Joseph Norton
One lane has been partially closed on the A47 just before the Brundall roundabout. Picture: Google Maps

A broken down car is causing delays on the A47 towards Norwich as police have partially closed one lane.

REVEALED: The 215 Norfolk villages that could be left ‘fossilised’

13:58 Conor Matchett
Wolferton is one of the villages listed in the report as at risk. Picture: Ian Burt

Hundreds of villages in the region are at risk of becoming “fossilised” and trapped in a cycle of decline due to failures in planning policy, a report has found.

Public encouraged to get HIV test in Norfolk

13:22 Luke Powell
The Terrence Higgins Trust sexual health charity is hosting a variety of events to mark National HIV Testing Week, including one at The Forum in Norwich. Photo: Submitted

People will have the chance to take a “free, fast and simple” HIV test in Norfolk this week.

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

12:33 Joseph Norton
A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

A road rage incident in Great Yarmouth saw a man leave his car and try and get into another driver’s car when it was stopped at traffic lights.

Most Read

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

12:33 Joseph Norton
A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

A road rage incident in Great Yarmouth saw a man leave his car and try and get into another driver’s car when it was stopped at traffic lights.

Read more

Revealed: How traffic levels have changed on every Norfolk A-road

07:44 Tom Bristow
Traffic on the A47 Norwich southern bypass has soared in the last five years, according to DfT figures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk’s main roads are slowly clogging up as a record number of vehicles take to the streets.

Read more
County Council

Video Seal pups spotted at Norfolk beach as pupping season gets underway

11:07 Joseph Norton
A newborn grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey in Norfolk, where the pupping season is in full swing. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A number of newborn seal pups have been spotted rolling and playing in the sand at a beach in Norfolk as the pupping season gets into full swing.

Read more

‘Where God wanted me to be’: Norfolk charity worker embarks on new role with Identity

Yesterday, 16:19 Greta Levy
Matt Ashpole was about to embark on a new career as a firefighter for the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service when the position at Identity opened up in the summer. Picture: Brian Philpot

A Norfolk Youth for Christ worker has taken up a new role in the Identity Youth Project in Gorleston.

Read more
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

‘He must have hit a bump’ - Teen driver in court after leaving dad’s BMW suspended in tree

Yesterday, 11:25 Luke Powell
How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

A first-year university student who left his father’s BMW suspended in a tree has been disqualified from driving.

Read more

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy