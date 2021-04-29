New vaccination centre could jab 1,700 people in three days

Published: 1:02 PM April 29, 2021 Updated: 2:06 PM April 29, 2021

Paul Morris, director of nursing at James Paget University Hospital, is delighted about the new centre's location. - Credit: James Weeds

A new large scale Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Market Gates shopping centre has opened.

The centre has 1,700 vaccines planned between Thursday and Sunday.

It is part of the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history.

The new vaccination centre inside Market Gates is open for bookings through the NHS national booking service. - Credit: James Weeds

James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston is co-ordinating the delivery of the Market Gates vaccination centre.

Paul Morris, director of nursing at the hospital, said: “We are delighted to be launching a large-scale vaccination centre at Market Gates in Great Yarmouth.

“With the opening of the new centre, we are not only increasing vaccination capacity in Norfolk and Waveney but are also delivering this vital service from an easily accessible town centre site."

The multidisciplinary staff assisting patients with vaccines at the new centre in Market Gates today. - Credit: James Weeds

“It has been a real team effort,” added Mr Morris. “I would like to say thank you to our local GP surgeries, Primary Care Networks, the Clinical Commissioning Group, Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Market Gates.

"At the moment, we don't have an end date here at this centre. While the local population needs vaccination, the centre will be open."

Dr Karen Mitchell, from the East Norfolk Medical Practice, said: “East Norfolk Medical Practice is proud to be partnering the James Paget on this initiative, which will increase the opportunity for local people to access vaccination.

“Over 18,000 vaccines have been delivered to our practice patients so far, from our existing vaccination sites including Nelson, Park and Newtown surgeries as well as in people’s own homes, and we now look forward to contributing to the delivery of vaccines from this easily accessible central site to benefit our local population.”

Matron Kate Keeling, registered nurse Sam Blowers, advanced nurse practitioner Esther Czykieta, and vaccination matron Mickey Cox working together at the new vaccination centre in Market Gates. - Credit: James Weeds

The new vaccination centre at Market Gates is currently only available to people from priority groups who have a booked appointment.

One such person was Sharon Fiske, who was accompanying her sister for her first dose. Ms Fiske said: "With more centres, there should be less of a wait, which is great."

If you are eligible for the vaccine, you can use the NHS national booking service online at nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or call 119, between 7am and 11pm seven days a week.

This week, appointments will be available on Thursday and Friday from 11am to 7.30pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.



