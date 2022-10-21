New date added to guided ghost walks for children
- Credit: GYBC
By popular demand another date has been added to a child-friendly ghost walk taking place in Great Yarmouth.
Earlier this week, Yucky Yarns - a ghoulish guided tour for children - announced their first official ghost walk in the town, set to take place on Wednesday, October 26.
Ruth Cockrill, marketing and events officer for Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said the initial date was a massive success - selling out within hours - and another date has been added.
Children and parents will have the opportunity to find out more about the town's creepy past on Friday, October 28 from 2pm outside the front gates of Great Yarmouth Minster.
Ms Cockrill said: "We are over the moon with how popular the event is.
"We wanted to give more people the chance to discover the spooky side of Great Yarmouth and places for the new date are going fast."
Booking is essential, and attendees are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start of the tour.
Tickets are £3 and can be ordered by emailing marketing@great-yarmouth.gov.uk
Children receive a free activity booklet. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, visit https://www.visitgreatyarmouth.co.uk/whats-on/ and search for "Yucky Yarns".