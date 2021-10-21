Yarmouth man convicted of historic rape after DNA match

Published: 9:32 AM October 21, 2021 Updated: 10:31 AM October 21, 2021

Martin Twort has been found guilty of rape after a DNA match linked him to a violent attack he carried out nine years ago. - Credit: Northamptonshire Police

A Great Yarmouth man has been convicted of raping a woman nine years ago after new DNA taken during a theft case connected him to the attack.

Martin Twort, 31, was found guilty of rape on Tuesday following a trial at Northampton Crown Court.

Twort, formerly of Byfield Road, St James, Northampton, but most recently living in Yarmouth, had denied the charge.

The court heard how the victim, who was then in her mid-40s, had been offered a lift by Twort as she was walking home following a visit to Northampton General Hospital on June 10, 2012.

Driving to an isolated spot he produced a knife and threatened to kill her as she was dragged from the vehicle.

She was then subjected to a violent rape during which he warned he would kill her if she went to the police.

A security guard found her wandering along a road at 2.10am the following day.

DNA swabs taken at the time provided no matches and the case went unsolved for a further five years.

In July 2017, however, Twort was arrested on an unrelated theft matter.

While the investigation never reached court, a DNA swab taken as part of the inquiry linked Twort to the crime and he was arrested.

Det Supt Julie Gallagher from Northamptonshire Police’s Cold Case Team, who led the investigation, said justice had finally been served for a particularly violent and menacing rape.

She said: “The victim has shown tremendous courage in supporting the investigation and can now finally be reassured that this man will go to jail for a very long time.

“I’d to thank my team who worked tremendously hard on the investigation which led to the conviction of this dangerous and violent man.”

Det Supt Emma James, from the Force’s Crime Command, said: “Northamptonshire Police will continue to work tirelessly to combat violence against women and girls and we will always seek to investigate and review non-recent offences, no matter how long ago they happened.”

Twort was remanded in custody by Judge David Herbert QC and will appear for sentencing at Northampton Crown Court on December 16.