New drive-through KFC to open in Great Yarmouth after council gives its approval

Published: 8:46 AM August 9, 2018 Updated: 8:46 PM October 10, 2020

A fried chicken franchise has swooped on a new Great Yarmouth location, in a move that will see 60 new jobs for the plucking.

Permission has been granted for KFC to open a new drive-through restaurant on the outskirts of the town, after the borough council’s planning committee demonstrated an appetite for the scheme.

The new site, which will be off Mitchell Drive, was given the committee’s seal of approval and will be the first KFC in the borough with a drive-through option.

However, the new build will not see the franchisee and his staff flocking away from existing sites in Gorleston and on Regent Road in the town centre, with a legal agreement in place to keep the two branches open.

Graham Plant, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “I think it is a reasonable development which is bringing both jobs and competition, which can only be a good thing.”