'A river of change' - New eco-friendly shop in Norfolk village

Published: 9:35 AM September 11, 2021

Lisa Mann in her new eco-friendly shop, All Planet Kind, at Moulton Nurseries, Moulton St Mary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A shopkeeper has shared ways for Norfolk residents to change their shopping habits so they can help in the fight against climate change.

Lisa Mann, 53, has recently opened her plastic-free and vegan goods store, All Planet Kind, in Moulton St Mary, two miles south of Acle.

All Planet Kind offers refillable cleaning products for home and body, as well as locally sourced soaps and utensils that are all free from excessive packaging which can be harmful to the environment.

Miss Mann, who used to be a hairdresser, said: "The climate crisis which we’re in at the moment is a big incentive for people to begin the transition to a plastic free life."

The shopkeeper said that she had always been conscientious of the amount of waste she had produced from her old shopping habits and found a new purpose in helping making small but impactful changes into their lives.

"I was inspired by veganism and become one three years ago," Miss Mann said.

"I went on a trip to Sri Lanka and while there, I realised I was more passionate about climate change than anything else.

"I just wanted to help other people - and myself - to live a better life that helps everyone around us."

Over the past few years, Miss Mann realised the difficulty in finding things that there were both vegan and plastic free.

So she decided to open up her own shop with everything under one roof.

Miss Mann accepted that big corporations negatively impact the environment, but said that people's own shopping habits can bring about a change.

"If enough shoppers changed their habits - and started using refillable products and non-plastic shower gels and shampoos - then the demand would change and it could influence bigger companies to alter the products they sell," Ms Mann said.

"Becoming plastic-free is not easy and we, as humans, do like convenience.

"But one small change can slowly move things along.

"If each person making a change was a drop of water, it could become a river of change."

All Planet Kind is based at Unit 4 inside Moulton Nurseries Garden Centre and Coffee Shop and is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am until 4pm.



