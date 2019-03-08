Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Watch: Passionate penguins' frisky behaviour delays return to Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 14:05 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 30 April 2019

Penguins in temporary accomodation unexpectedly began breeding while their new home in Sea Life in Great Yarmouth was being revamped. They returned to Yarmouth on April 29. Picture: Sea Life Great Yarmouth.

Penguins in temporary accomodation unexpectedly began breeding while their new home in Sea Life in Great Yarmouth was being revamped. They returned to Yarmouth on April 29. Picture: Sea Life Great Yarmouth.

Archant

Lovestruck birds in temporary accommodation unexpectedly began breeding while their new home in a Norfolk aquarium was being refurbished.

Penguins in temporary accomodation unexpectedly began breeding while their new home in Sea Life in Great Yarmouth was being revamped. They returned to Yarmouth on April 29. Picture: Sea Life Great Yarmouth.Penguins in temporary accomodation unexpectedly began breeding while their new home in Sea Life in Great Yarmouth was being revamped. They returned to Yarmouth on April 29. Picture: Sea Life Great Yarmouth.

And the flock of Humboldt penguins have finally returned to the Sea Life centre in Great Yarmouth after more than a month of delays.

The birds had been staying at the site's sister attraction in Scarborough, where they were meant to be housed for a brief period from January 14 while their enclosure was being remodelled.

But the love birds began displaying breeding and nesting behaviour earlier than expected in the year, forcing staff to allow the penguins take an extended romantic holiday until this part of the annual cycle had finished.

Experts at the site attribute their amorous activity to the warmer than expected conditions this spring.

Penguins in temporary accomodation unexpectedly began breeding while their new home in Sea Life in Great Yarmouth was being revamped. They returned to Yarmouth on April 29. Picture: Sea Life Great Yarmouth.Penguins in temporary accomodation unexpectedly began breeding while their new home in Sea Life in Great Yarmouth was being revamped. They returned to Yarmouth on April 29. Picture: Sea Life Great Yarmouth.

Breeding and nesting is an especially important part of the year for penguins and moving them could have caused emotional stress.

The flock of penguins made the 207-mile journey alongside trained experts, arriving at their new and improved enclosure at Sea Life Great Yarmouth on Monday (April 29).

None of the penguins have yet laid eggs but Sea Life staff are optimistic about their Humboldt families multiplying in the future.

The penguins are on public view from Tuesday (April 30).

You may also want to watch:

The newly refurbished site features climbing areas and upgraded nesting boxes.

Maxine Culleton, spokesperson for Sea Life Great Yarmouth, said: “We're delighted to welcome our Humboldt penguins home after their romantic break in the north.

“They've been sorely missed here by staff and visitors alike and I know everyone is excited to see them move into and enjoy their brand-new custom enclosure.”

While people associate penguins with icy conditions, Humboldt penguins are unusual in that they love sunshine and warm weather.

Named after their native Peru's Humboldt Current, there are now less than 10,000 of these birds left in the wild, meaning this groups care and safety are closely monitored.

While they cannot fly, and waddle while walking, Humboldt penguins are expert swimmers and reach speeds of up to 15 miles per hour when in the water.

Most Read

Inquest opens into death of builder

A man died at his home in Prince's Road, Great Yarmouth, after engaging in auto-erotic asphyxiation, an inquest has heard. Picture; Google

Motorists face delays during rush hour after Haven Bridge is closed

Haven Bridge was closed after a lorry spilt half a tonne of stones. Photo: George Ryan

Electrical items, cash and food stolen during burglary in Norfolk village

Burglars stole electrical items, cash and food from a Hopton home between April 27 and 28. Picture: Archant

Man died at care home after a ‘period of choking’

A man died at Ivydene care home in Ormesby St Margaret, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant Library

Man made ‘gun gesture’ as hospital staff tried to help him, court hears

The James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Inquest opens into death of builder

A man died at his home in Prince's Road, Great Yarmouth, after engaging in auto-erotic asphyxiation, an inquest has heard. Picture; Google

Motorists face delays during rush hour after Haven Bridge is closed

Haven Bridge was closed after a lorry spilt half a tonne of stones. Photo: George Ryan

Electrical items, cash and food stolen during burglary in Norfolk village

Burglars stole electrical items, cash and food from a Hopton home between April 27 and 28. Picture: Archant

Man died at care home after a ‘period of choking’

A man died at Ivydene care home in Ormesby St Margaret, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant Library

Man made ‘gun gesture’ as hospital staff tried to help him, court hears

The James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘It will be the icing on the cake’ - chairman who was given three years to live set for special night at Carrow Road

Chairman of Gorleston Alan Gordon with reserve team manager Scott Butler. The team will be wearing special tracksuits for their Junior Cup Final to raise awareness of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which Alan suffers from. Picture: Submitted

Watch: Passionate penguins’ frisky behaviour delays return to Yarmouth

Penguins in temporary accomodation unexpectedly began breeding while their new home in Sea Life in Great Yarmouth was being revamped. They returned to Yarmouth on April 29. Picture: Sea Life Great Yarmouth.

How review sites work and why you shouldn’t rely on them - Yarmouth B&B owner explains the pros and cons

Gary and Julie Smith run the highly-rated B&B Kilbrannan Guest House, Trafalgar Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Ducks burn rubber in annual Great Yarmouth race

The Great Yarmouth Haven Rotary Club held their annual Duck Race on Easter Sunday at the Venetian Waterways. Picture: Alan Spinks.

Bid to protect historic building could see it bought by council

The Church Rooms opposite St George's Theatre at 145, King Street, are in need of repair. The council has issued a legal notice for the work to be done and the deadline has now expired Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists