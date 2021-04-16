News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

New escape room to open in Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 7:38 AM April 16, 2021   
Gavin Dean pointing down Yarmouth South Denes.

Local entrepreneur, Gavin Dean says: "Bringing a new form of entertainment to residents and visitors of the borough is really exciting." - Credit: Gavin Dean

A new all-year round attraction is expected to launch in Great Yarmouth by the summer.

Local entrepreneur Gavin Dean had just finished researching his latest project, opening a brand new set of Escape Rooms in his hometown of Great Yarmouth.

Mr Dean had planned to open Great Yarmouth's only escape room by summer 2020, but like many new businesses, plans were put on hold due to the pandemic.

Mr Dean, said: “The main groundwork has been done.

“We have partnered up with one of the biggest Escape Room Operators in the UK and we know the location [we would like to use]."

Mr Dean is negotiating with the current landlord of the property and is confident to announce the location soon, as well as details on the room's theme.

Follow Ministry of Escape's Facebook site to stay up to date of the developments as they happen.

