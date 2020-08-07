‘Just perfect’ - New beach huts proving popular as town basks in heatwave

Katie Clarke, Mia, Isla, Phoebe, Georgia and Meryn Buck. PHOTO: Reece Hanson Archant

A row of beach huts installed during the coronavirus lockdown proved a hit with beachgoers on the hottest day of the year.

Mary Hall, with grandson Jack, at their friend's beach hut in Gorleston. PHOTO: Reece Hanson Mary Hall, with grandson Jack, at their friend's beach hut in Gorleston. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

With temperatures rising, hundreds rushed to Gorleston beach on Friday to enjoy the summer sun.

Since picking up their keys on June 1, Gorleston couple Barry and Janice Harvey “haven’t looked back.”

Mr Harvey said: “It has been absolutely wonderful.

“I have never seen the beach so busy as today, and you can’t get parked anywhere nearby, but it is the best beach in the area.

Hundreds enjoy the sun on Gorleston beach on August 7. PHOTO: Reece Hanson Hundreds enjoy the sun on Gorleston beach on August 7. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

“We are renting our hut for a year and it has been absolutely fabulous so far.

“It has been our lifelong ambition to have a beach hut and we were in a position where we could so we thought, ‘why not?’

“Obviously, we couldn’t use it for the first couple of months because of lockdown and isolation, but we got the keys on June 1 and we haven’t looked back since.

Mrs Harvey said: “Who needs to go abroad when you have this fabulous beach on your doorstep, and it is easily big enough to distance.

Hundreds enjoy the sun on Gorleston beach on August 7. PHOTO: Reece Hanson Hundreds enjoy the sun on Gorleston beach on August 7. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

“It is just perfect.”

Mary Hall visited the beach with her children and grandsons from Cambridge and Woven Sands for the first time to bask in Friday’s heatwave, finding their own corner of the beach outside her friend’s hut.

She said: “We are just here for the day but it is lovely.

“The beach is starting to fill up, but we made our own area and are keeping our distance.

Hand sanitiser stations have been installed along the seafront in Gorleston. PHOTO: Reece Hanson Hand sanitiser stations have been installed along the seafront in Gorleston. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

“It is our first time here and the beach is lovely, I didn’t even know it existed.”

Katie Clarke said the hut offered a great “base” while visiting the beach.

She said: “We are renting our hut for a week and so far, so good.

“We live locally, but it is nice to have a base at the beach to keep all of our bits and pieces.

Hundreds enjoy the sun on Gorleston beach on August 7. PHOTO: Reece Hanson Hundreds enjoy the sun on Gorleston beach on August 7. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

“I have never seen the beach so busy, but it is about being sensible and keeping your distance as much as you can.”

Another beach hut renter, Valerie, said: “They are always kept impeccably clean and it is all very nice.

“I have never seen the beach so full.

“For someone who uses this area day in, day out, it would be a little offputting, but as long as people keep their distance it’s all fine.”

Hundreds enjoy the sun on Gorleston beach on August 7. PHOTO: Reece Hanson Hundreds enjoy the sun on Gorleston beach on August 7. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

