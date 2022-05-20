New seafront festival promises feast of family fun

Come down to Gorleston seafront and enjoy a feast of entertainment!

That is the message from the organisers of a new festival to be held next month in the town.

The Gorleston Seafront Festival is on Saturday, June 11 and will have food and drink stands, cookery demonstrations, live music and dance and children's entertainment.

Running from 11am to 6pm, the inaugural festival will feature a Local Flavours Cookery Theatre.

The culinary skills and hospitality department at East Coast College will have its staff and students taking to the stage along with many local chefs to show off their cooking skills.

The day will also see college students from its hairdressing and beauty therapy departments carrying out nail, make-up, and hair styling demonstrations.

Hair and beauty students will be performing demonstrations - Credit: East Coast College

Next month's festival has been part-funded by the VENI project, a £2.5million funding pot aimed at raising the profile of the hospitality and tourism industries.

The festival will also be offering work experience places for young people to help run it. Organisers also say it will help people connect to local businesses.

Asa Morrison, chief executive of Visit Great Yarmouth, a partner in the VENI project, said: "It's great to see an outdoor event which offers something for our visitors to enjoy, as well as providing a real opportunity for young people to develop skills and gain practical experience working on the organisation and production of the event."

Stuart Jennings, projects and communities manager for East Coast College, said: “East Coast College is delighted to be part of the festival to showcase the talents of our students and promote the fantastic opportunities at the college for learners of all ages.

"As a community college we love to support local events, and festivals such as these are a great chance for our students to put the skills they have learnt at college into practice.

“Our hospitality and catering students will be running a live cookery demonstration, while learners from our hairdressing and beauty therapy departments will be demonstrating nail services, make-up finishes and plaiting and hair styling."

On the weekend of July 30 and 31 the Gorleston Clifftop Festival will be returning to entertain families. It was last held in 2019.