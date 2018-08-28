Search

Greater Anglia’s new trains on test across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex

PUBLISHED: 12:56 23 January 2019

Greater Anglia’s new bi-mode trains will be tested on routes taking in Norwich, Diss, Ipswich, Colchester, Thetford and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains will be tested on routes taking in Norwich, Diss, Ipswich, Colchester, Thetford and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Greater Anglia

Archant

Testing of Greater Anglia’s new trains is set to take place in daylight on more routes in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex from later this month.

The rail operator is replacing its entire fleet with brand new state-of-the-art trains that will start to come into service in the middle of this year.

Testing has already started on two of the new trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Norwich and Diss. Now they are due to travel further afield to check how they operate at different speeds and routes.

From January 28 to February 2, test runs will take place from Norwich to Colchester and Ipswich and from Norwich to Thetford, as well as on the Norwich to Great Yarmouth line.

Night-time testing will also continue in February and March between Norwich and Diss as technicians check that the trains’ pantographs, which draw power from the overhead wires, and monitor the wheel sets – known as bogies.

The bi-mode trains, made by Swiss company Stadler, switch between electric and diesel power and have environmentally-friendly features.

