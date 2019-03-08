New homes on site of former Pontins holiday park given green light

Plans to redvelop the former Pontins site at Hemsby into new homes have been approved. Picture: Simon Carter Archant

Controversial proposals to build nearly 200 homes on the site of a derelict holiday park have been approved.

The derelict former Pontins site in Hemsby has been been the victim of several arson attacks. Picture: Mick Howes The derelict former Pontins site in Hemsby has been been the victim of several arson attacks. Picture: Mick Howes

The scheme, which will see family homes, shops and a 50-unit caravan park created on the former Pontins site at Hemsby, was given the green light by Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee this evening (July 10).

Objections had been lodged by a significant number of residents, Hemsby Parish Council and Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis - all adamant the land should be retained for holiday use.

Concerns were also raised by Norfolk County Council over the strain on local schools, but just one committee member decided to refuse the plan.

"I'm devastated but not surprised," said Kim McAdoo, one of the leading campaigners against the scheme. "It's certainly going to be interesting to see what impact this has on Hemsby.

"We may have survived without Pontins for 10 years, but now the purpose of a tourism destination has been changed and it's only going to set a precedent."