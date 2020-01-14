First look at what town's £3.5m Market Place will look like

A redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre Picture: GYBC Archant

Images have been released showing what Great Yarmouth's Market Place will look like following a £3.5m redevelopment.

Great Yarmouth's new £3.5m market aims to open in Summer 2021 following a nine-month build Picture: GYBC Great Yarmouth's new £3.5m market aims to open in Summer 2021 following a nine-month build Picture: GYBC

The final design, honed during an 18 month consultation, shows wide walkways flooded with light surrounded by greenery and landscaping.

And at a briefing council leader Carl Smith said the scheme would definitely be going ahead, with work starting at the end of 2020.

The development team revealed the new wood and steel structure would be slightly north of the current six-day market's position and home to 30 stall holders.

Each stall will have its own steel canopy for shelter and security and overall the building will be higher.

The design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBC The design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBC

Seating and open space for pop-ups and displays are included in the new design.

Presenting the vision Jane Beck said the focus was on cleanliness with the "light and airy" market having more space inside and be easier to clean.

To address trader concerns about relocating the nine-month build will be phased with the existing six-day market able to operate while 22 of the units are built just to the north.

The old market dates from 1992 and has proved difficult to clean inside and out, and a magnet for nesting gulls - problems that will a thing of the past with the new single-structure roof that can be washed from the ground.

Council leader Carl Smith said other towns were "envious" of Yarmouth's progress so far with the market.

"This is a game-changer for Yarmouth," he said.

"Let's involve everyone and come with us."

Leader of the Labour group Trevor Wainwright said he hoped it would be a catalyst to bring in more investment.

Meanwhile chief executive Sheila Oxtoby said shopping was a leisure activity and people wanted to do that in "a nice place."

Whereas visitors were happy to wander the seafront she hoped they would also linger in the town centre once the striking new market was up and running.

There are currently 34 units in the covered market. The new version has space for 30.

Two-day stall holders will be able to set up in the usual way and benefit from some covered space.

The market redevelopment is part of a town centre master plan aimed at rejuvenating the retail hub, bringing in more residential and a destination heritage centre.