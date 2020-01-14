Search

Advanced search

First look at what town's £3.5m Market Place will look like

PUBLISHED: 19:34 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:34 14 January 2020

A redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre Picture: GYBC

A redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre Picture: GYBC

Archant

Images have been released showing what Great Yarmouth's Market Place will look like following a £3.5m redevelopment.

Great Yarmouth's new £3.5m market aims to open in Summer 2021 following a nine-month build Picture: GYBCGreat Yarmouth's new £3.5m market aims to open in Summer 2021 following a nine-month build Picture: GYBC

The final design, honed during an 18 month consultation, shows wide walkways flooded with light surrounded by greenery and landscaping.

And at a briefing council leader Carl Smith said the scheme would definitely be going ahead, with work starting at the end of 2020.

The development team revealed the new wood and steel structure would be slightly north of the current six-day market's position and home to 30 stall holders.

Each stall will have its own steel canopy for shelter and security and overall the building will be higher.

The design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBCThe design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBC

Seating and open space for pop-ups and displays are included in the new design.

Presenting the vision Jane Beck said the focus was on cleanliness with the "light and airy" market having more space inside and be easier to clean.

To address trader concerns about relocating the nine-month build will be phased with the existing six-day market able to operate while 22 of the units are built just to the north.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Former trader urges council to fast-track proposals for market redevelopment in bid to improve town

The old market dates from 1992 and has proved difficult to clean inside and out, and a magnet for nesting gulls - problems that will a thing of the past with the new single-structure roof that can be washed from the ground.

Council leader Carl Smith said other towns were "envious" of Yarmouth's progress so far with the market.

"This is a game-changer for Yarmouth," he said.

"Let's involve everyone and come with us."

Leader of the Labour group Trevor Wainwright said he hoped it would be a catalyst to bring in more investment.

Meanwhile chief executive Sheila Oxtoby said shopping was a leisure activity and people wanted to do that in "a nice place."

Whereas visitors were happy to wander the seafront she hoped they would also linger in the town centre once the striking new market was up and running.

There are currently 34 units in the covered market. The new version has space for 30.

Two-day stall holders will be able to set up in the usual way and benefit from some covered space.

The market redevelopment is part of a town centre master plan aimed at rejuvenating the retail hub, bringing in more residential and a destination heritage centre.

Related articles

Most Read

Multi-agency swoop on string of town centre shops

A multi-agency operation was underway in Great Yarmouth this morning (January 14) with multiple shops targeted at the same time Picture: Liz Coates

House fire being treated as suspected arson attack

A house on Mill Road in Great Yarmouth was sealed off after a fire on January 13. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Long-awaited zip line to be installed in village playing field

Happy kid with helmet and harness on zip line between trees

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

‘Put them back where they belong’ - Anger as urns from Venetian Waterways put up for sale

A pair of urns from the old Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth have been put up for sale for more than £1,000 each. Picture: Submitted.

Most Read

Multi-agency swoop on string of town centre shops

A multi-agency operation was underway in Great Yarmouth this morning (January 14) with multiple shops targeted at the same time Picture: Liz Coates

House fire being treated as suspected arson attack

A house on Mill Road in Great Yarmouth was sealed off after a fire on January 13. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Long-awaited zip line to be installed in village playing field

Happy kid with helmet and harness on zip line between trees

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

‘Put them back where they belong’ - Anger as urns from Venetian Waterways put up for sale

A pair of urns from the old Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth have been put up for sale for more than £1,000 each. Picture: Submitted.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Council leader discloses role in ‘promoting’ land for development vision

Shaun Vincent, leader of Broadland District Council, declared his work as a consultant with members of the council. Photo: Broadland District Council, Norwich City Council, South Norfolk District Council

First look at what town’s £3.5m Market Place will look like

A redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre Picture: GYBC

Furniture store set to be charity hub thanks to £250,000 donation

Centre 81 is celebrating a £250,000 windfall that will enable it to grow and move into new premises on the site of Better Furniture in Southtown Road Picture: LEP

Bid to replace care home with 58 retirement flats

Herondale short stay residential care home and day centre in Acle. Picture: James Bass

See inside this seaside B&B for sale for offers over £420,000

The guesthouse in Gorleston which is for sale. Pic: Minors & Brady
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists