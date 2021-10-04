Troubled pub relaunched as 'proper local' by new landlord

Published: 5:07 PM October 4, 2021

Aaron Bowers and the team at the Tramway in Gorleston which is relaunching as a 'proper local' with live music and pub games like darts and pool. - Credit: Supplied by Aaron Bowers

The new landlord of a troubled pub has pledged to return it to its place at the heart of the community.

Aaron Bowers says he is committed to creating a vibe at The New Tramways where locals feel it is "their" pub.

It is the second saloon the 38-year-old plumber has taken on during the pandemic, having completely refurbished The Windmill in Cobholm which is now a thriving community hub, he said.

Aaron Bowers is the new landlord at the Tramway pub in Lowestoft Road Gorleston. He says the pub has great potential and wants it to be a 'proper local.' - Credit: supplied by Aaron Bowers

The Tramways was stripped of its 4am licence amid complaints from neighbours, backed up by video evidence, of late night noise and revelry spilling out onto the streets, reaching a peak during the Euro's.

Now Mr Bowers, a father of two, said the Tramway had the potential to be "one of the best pubs in Yarmouth again", adding: "We will give it our best."

He said when he was first offered the option by his cousin Oliver Hurren he turned it down.

When the price of the lease dropped he decided it was "worth taking the risk."

Bringing in changes meant taking a hard line against trouble makers - as he did as landlord at the Oliver Twist - instantly barring anyone with their mind set on mischief.

"We want to make a bit of a stand," he said. "Unless you are coming here to have a great time then do not bother coming in."

"Before it was run as a night club. We do things differently."

Pub sports like darts and pool were at the heart of the offer he said, with "big plans" for food in the pipeline.

"It's early days. But to start with we have decent doormen and decent music. Anyone who comes in will immediately know the atmosphere is different.

"I have walked round and knocked on all the neighbours doors and given them my number. It's all about getting the local spirit."

He said taking on pubs during the pandemic had been "quite challenging" but that he was a sociable person who loved pub life.

Under his regime the pub will shut at 11.30pm at weekends with everyone out by midnight.

He has kept the same staff.

Announcing the takeover on Facebook he said he really wanted to "clean up the image of the place" using the hashtag "tramwaysreborn."







