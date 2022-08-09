Fire on the Water festival reveals new location for 2022

Great Yarmouth's much applauded Fire on the Water Festival is moving to a new location for 2022 organisers have revealed. - Credit: David Street

Great Yarmouth's Fire on the Water festival which drew almost 40,000 people to the Venetian Waterways is moving to a new location.

Organisers, Out There Arts, have revealed details of a new beach edition with pay-what-you-can entry and a beer tent.

This year's trail of fire structures will be set up on Central Beach in Yarmouth, close to The Jetty during October half term.

Youngsters enjoy Great Yarmouth's Fire on the Water Festival staged at the Venetian Waterways in 2021 and moving to Central Beach in 2022 organisers have confirmed. - Credit: Peter J Morgan

The new "beach spin" is aimed at keeping the event fresh with new "surprise installations" as well as the puppetry and pyrotechnics that went down so well last year.

A statement said: "This year’s edition will take place on the golden sands of Great Yarmouth for a dynamic and dramatic outdoor experience featuring dance and acrobatic performances, light installations and night-time fire shows.

"Fire on the Water’s raging success was partly due to its fresh and innovative concept.

"To continue the innovation, 2022’s experience will be delivered in an exciting new format.

"This new set up allows attendees to explore the fire structures more intimately, allowing audiences to freely wander in the space rather than follow a set path."

An accessible route for pushchairs, and wheelchairs and mobility scooters will be available.

To supplement the atmosphere, there will be areas to relax, watch the performances and live music with refreshments and food available from the newly introduced beer tent.

Out There Arts say they are developing measures to minimise the environmental impact of the event.

Last year's experience, held over 15 days in October and November took the audience on a 60-minute or 30-minute trail, which also featured dance and acrobatic performances.

It had sold 2,100 tickets on its first night and by the end of its highly successful run it had sold out.

The attraction comprised fiery installations and sculptures, quirky animations and flaming musical trumpets and was experienced as a walking tour around meandering paths.

The £260,000 festival funded mainly by Great Yarmouth Borough Council while not tasked with making money itself had likely had a huge economic impact across the town, it was said.

Booking Tickets: Tickets are pay what you can per person.

Book online via: outtherearts.org.uk/fire-on-the-water