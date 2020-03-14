'It's everything I thought it would be' - Mum to celebrate first Mother's Day after IVF joy

A Norfolk woman is looking forward to celebrating her first Mother's Day after a lengthy struggle with her fertility.

Beth Cramer, from Reedham near Great Yarmouth, had been trying to have a baby with her partner Rob Pestle since she was 25.

'I didn't think I would have any issues getting pregnant, I don't think anyone does really,' she said.

'[But] there were a number of factors affecting our ability to conceive as a couple.'

After a year of trying unsuccessfully to have a baby, Beth went to visit her GP.

She and Rob were sent for tests which revealed that, unfortunately, Beth had polycystic ovaries and a lower than average egg store for her age while Rob's sperm tests also indicated a low morphology - or movement.

After receiving NHS-funded IVF treatment, the happy couple were over the moon when their son Henry was born ten months ago.

Ms Cramer is now speaking out ahead of Mother's day, on March 22, to raise awareness of infertility and encourage those who are also trying to conceive.

'Being a mum is everything I thought it would be,' she said. 'When you are trying to have a baby then events like Mother's Day can be difficult and so it is nice for the first time to look forward to it and it not be a negative.'

The couple were treated at the Bourn Hill clinic in Wymondham.

But it wasn't easy as the couple's first treatment didn't result in a pregnancy, and while the second treatment was successful, sadly Beth had an early miscarriage.

Undeterred, the couple went back for a third time in September 2018 and were successful.

Their son Henry was born in May 2019 and Beth is loving every minute of being a mum.

'What I would say to anyone else starting out on their fertility journey is that we all think that we have life planned out and that we will meet someone, settle down and have a baby, but it doesn't always work like that.

'Expect the unexpected and if you do need help with getting pregnant look after yourself.'

