Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘The James Paget has a strong track record’: New role for former chief executive

PUBLISHED: 16:51 28 January 2019

Stephen Javes has been appointed by the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust'’s Council of Governors as a Non Executive Director. Picture: James Paget University Hospital

Stephen Javes has been appointed by the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust'’s Council of Governors as a Non Executive Director. Picture: James Paget University Hospital

Archant

A former housing association chief executive is “looking forward” to his next challenge – after joining the board of directors at the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Stephen Javes, from Lowestoft, has been appointed by the trust’s council of governors as a non executive director.

He joins the board after 27 years as chief executive of Orwell Housing Group.

Mr Javes, 62, said: “The James Paget has a strong track record of providing quality services to patients, as evidenced by its third ‘good’ rating in succession from the Care Quality Commission.

“Importantly, the Trust is ambitious and I am looking forward to the challenge of helping develop sustainable and effective services, in partnership with our health and social care partners.”

Mr Javes was appointed for a three-year term of office and trust chairman Anna Davidson said: “Stephen brings with him a wealth of experience which will really help us as we continue our journey of continuous improvement for both our patients and staff.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jewellery and iPad mini stolen in village burglary

Police are appealing after jewellery, an iPad mini and Ted Baker gift sets were stolen in Caister. Pic: Ian Burt.

Two vehicles involved in high street crash

Two vehicles were involved in a crash which blocked off the Caister High Street on Monday morning. Picture: Colin Gilding

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Disruption on trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth

Greater Anglia services have been affected by a train fault. Picture: Archant

Drug driver arrested after being found with lock knife on A47

A drug driver was arrested on Sunday night after police found a lock knife in his car when it was stopped on the A47 in Brundall. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Jewellery and iPad mini stolen in village burglary

Police are appealing after jewellery, an iPad mini and Ted Baker gift sets were stolen in Caister. Pic: Ian Burt.

Two vehicles involved in high street crash

Two vehicles were involved in a crash which blocked off the Caister High Street on Monday morning. Picture: Colin Gilding

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Disruption on trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth

Greater Anglia services have been affected by a train fault. Picture: Archant

Drug driver arrested after being found with lock knife on A47

A drug driver was arrested on Sunday night after police found a lock knife in his car when it was stopped on the A47 in Brundall. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Parking prices at Greater Anglia stations rise by up to 25%

The cost of parking charges at Greater Anglia stations in Norfolk has rise by up to 25%. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Junior football team hoping for a cracking season following sponsorship deal with fried chicken shop

Gorleston Rangers Eagles under sevens have laid the foundations for a successful 2019 following a sponsorship deal with MFC Fried Chicken and Pizza. Picture: Ryan Smith

More than half of ‘county lines’ drug dealing groups targeting Norwich

Police during an Operation Gravity drugs raid on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested in Acle on suspicion of drink-driving

A man in his 30s has been arrested in Acle on suspicion of drink-driving. Picture: Denise Bradley

Two vehicles involved in high street crash

Two vehicles were involved in a crash which blocked off the Caister High Street on Monday morning. Picture: Colin Gilding
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists