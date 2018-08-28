Search

Advanced search

Six palliative care beds and new end of life community service for patients in Great Yarmouth and Waveney

PUBLISHED: 15:34 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 03 January 2019

East Coast Community Healthcare staff with operations director Adele Madin (far left) and chief executive Jonathan Williams (front centre). Photo: ECCH

East Coast Community Healthcare staff with operations director Adele Madin (far left) and chief executive Jonathan Williams (front centre). Photo: ECCH

ECCH

Palliative care beds will finally be made available for patients in Great Yarmouth and Waveney as a new service is set to be launched.

Liam Stevens from the NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG. Picture: NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCGLiam Stevens from the NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG. Picture: NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG

In October, Norfolk county councillors raised concerns over the care of the dying in the county, as it was revealed there was a shortage of 82 specialist beds and massive variation in services.

Councillors at the Norfolk County Council health overview and scrutiny committee (HOSC) heard in November how there was “unequal provision of hospice and specialist palliative care in-patient facilities across the county with no beds available in the Great Yarmouth and Waveney area”.

But a £207m agreement with social enterprise East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH), which will run for seven years, will see six beds opened at Beccles Hopsital, with more available on a flexible basis in local care homes.

The new specialist palliative care service, which will be delivered in partnership with St Elizabeth Hospice, will also include a consultant-led community-based service, so patients have access to palliative care 24 hours a day, seven days a week - which was not available previously

Diabetes will also be a focus of the new service, including one-stop-shop diabetes clinics. And a number of specialist services will be moving to the community from the James Paget University Hospital, including stoma nurses, respiratory nurses, cardiac rehabilitation nurses and heart failure nurses.

ECCH will also be working IC24 to improve access to out of hours community services.

ECCH’s director of operations Adele Madin said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded this contract. It means we can build on the work we have achieved so far in providing community services across Great Yarmouth and Waveney, and make real our aspirations for innovative, integrated healthcare, improving the health and wellbeing of our communities. I feel very proud of all our staff, both those who put so much time and effort into devising the new model of care and those whose dedication and ‘can do’ attitude on a daily basis has earned our social enterprise an enviable reputation for providing the high quality care.”

Dr Liam Stevens, Great Yarmouth and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) chairman, said: “We are looking forward to the developments that will be made in the services provided to patients across Great Yarmouth and Waveney. We are particularly pleased by ECCH’s ongoing commitment to work closely with GP practices, the hospital, mental health, social care and the voluntary sector to improve services for patients.

“By going through this process of re-procuring our community services we have been able to develop plans for a number of improvements to the service that patients will see. A key benefit is the development of a new specialist palliative care service which will include 24/7 access to advice and support for patients, their families and any professionals caring for them.”

The new services will launch on April 1.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of Norfolk and along the suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Driver caught on mobile phone with child in car without seat belt

A driver in Great Yarmouth has been reported for using a mobile phone and for having a child in the car without wearing a seat belt. Picture: Norfolk Police

New Year Babies: Meet the new arrivals at the James Paget Hospital who’ll ‘always have a birthday party’

James Darnell, the first baby to be born at the James Paget Hospital in 2019.

Firefighters help at pair of New Year’s Eve crashes on Norfolk roads

Firefighters were called to help at a pair of crashes on Norfolk's roads. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Most Read

New Year’s Eve: Revellers discouraged from going to Primrose Hill to see in 2019

Fireworks on Primrose Hill

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

Tens of thousands were said to have travelled to Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks

Hornsey High Street crash: Woman dies days after being hit by van

Floral tributes honour the woman who died after a collision in Hornsey High Street. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Arsenal 4-1 Fulham: PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Norfolk museums feeling the heat after sweltering summer sees number of visitors slip

A report has said hot weather over the summer led to a big decrease in the number of visitors to Norfolk's museums Photo by Simon Finlay.

Women’s only gym celebrates its first anniversary

The team at the The Hut gym in Potter Heigham which has clebrated its first anniversary. Image: Nov Donovan

Six palliative care beds and new end of life community service for patients in Great Yarmouth and Waveney

East Coast Community Healthcare staff with operations director Adele Madin (far left) and chief executive Jonathan Williams (front centre). Photo: ECCH

Last chance to get your skates on with Norwich Ice Rink

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

‘It has been really quite humbling’ - shop owners stunned by response to retirement bombshell

Marty and Beverley Rice who are retiring from Bizarre Bizarre in Regent Street Picture: Liz Coates
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists