Year-round parking ban at seaside nature haven is nearly here

PUBLISHED: 14:47 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 07 January 2020

A year-round ban on parking in Beach Road, Winterton, comes into force on Monday January 13. This picture, taken over Christmas 2019, shows vehicles encroaching on the dunes as visitors flock for a festive walk or to see the seals Picture: Liz Coates

A year-round ban on parking at a busy seaside beauty spot is set to come into force.

From Monday, January 13 there will be new restrictions at Beach Road in Winterton banning all parking on both sides of the road.

The narrow lane between the SSSI dunes is frequently clogged by cars, but current parking rules only apply from March to September.

It is hoped the move will end "chaotic" scenes.

Former parish council chairman Eric Lund, who started the process to bring in the ban over two years ago, said he hoped the new restrictions would ease problems and encourage people to use the car park which is even nearer the sea.

Winterton had been a big draw for years with people from miles around attracted by the wild beauty of the beach and dunes, he said.

More recently though, as Horsey's seal population had grown and spread, parking had become even more of an issue, even though there was a pay-to-use car park a stone's throw away.

Mr Lund said the first consultation by letter to local residents was two years ago with a wider consultation launched a year ago.

He said there had been little opposition although there were some concerns a parking ban could encourage more vehicles to park in the village blocking people's drives.

Under the ban people will face a £70 penalty reduced to £35 if it's paid within 14 days from the issuing of the fine.

He said he was keen to warn people about the changes.

Many who had been in the habit of parking there might not notice the new signs and be in for a shock.

He stressed that those parking on verges on the inside of double yellow lines would also be breaking the law.

"We have had some mayhem here over the festive season. When people park along there, there is not enough room.

"The chap that empties the bins was quite frustrated because he got up there but could not get out again."

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: ""We have been working with Winterton Parish Council to amend the existing traffic order so that the double yellow lines along the narrow single track road which leads to the car park on the cliff top will change to a permanent prohibition rather than just the summer months.

"The legal process for amending the traffic order is complete and it will be enforceable from Monday, January 13."

