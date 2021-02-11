'Parkland' plan for former Pontins poised for approval
Planners are poised to approve a holiday park-to-homes remodelling scheme they say is better than previous bids.
Permission has already been granted to demolish holiday chalets at the former Pontins in Hemsby and replace them with 190 new homes and a 50-unit caravan park.
But a new bid from Pine Developments is looking to reuse many of the existing buildings to create a mix of new homes and holiday lodges.
Preparations have been under way for some time at the site and signs have gone up proclaiming The Pines, as "a unique parkland setting".
Under the plans the existing swimming pool will be refurbished and a leisure centre, spa and cafe added, along with four retail units, three with flats above.
Concerns have been raised about pressure on services, overlooking, and flood risk.
But others support the scheme, which will retain established trees and add shops, facilities, and public green space on a problem site that has long been a magnet for vandals and arsonists.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council is hosting a virtual meeting of its development control committee on February 17 at 4pm.
Papers released ahead of the meeting show officers are advising members to approve the scheme, promoted as a leafy, family-friendly community by the applicant Graham Avery.
The plans show 188 homes ranging from one-bed flats to three-bed houses mainly adapted from existing buildings on the south end of the site away from Beach Road.
Meanwhile some 91 lodges - 53 made from the derelict chalets and 38 new pre-fabs - will take shape at the southern end using the main Pontins entrance.
Three entrances off Kingsway will serve the residential homes.
Planners noted that Highways - having raised concerns - would be unlikely to adopt the road network, the layout being restricted by the existing buildings.
In summary they said they broadly welcomed the regeneration of derelict buildings in an "attractive living environment" while adding a leisure centre and swimming pool for public use.
They added: "It is considered that this proposal is a pragmatic way to regenerate the site and deliver new homes.
"It is recommended that the application is approved subject to conditions."
The 22-acre site has been empty for more than a decade and been variously promoted as an Eden-project style camping hub and a veteran's village.
In 2011 a scheme for 191 homes and a 60-bed care home was withdrawn.