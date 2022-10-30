New play areas and gardens costing £858,000 open on town estate
- Credit: GYBC
A new wheelchair accessible "play ship" has been opened in traditional style with a ribbon cutting in Great Yarmouth.
The new apparatus is part of a major overhaul of play and communal areas in the town's Middlegate Estate worth £858,000.
The government-funded work to improve outdoor spaces included removing a concrete games area off King Street which neighbours said was a magnet for noise and trouble, and replacing it with a new shared garden.
Also upgraded were the three existing play areas at Clarendon Close North, Clarendon Close South, and Dorset Close with new play equipment made with natural materials and new seating and lighting.
Adding to the mix is a new Tolhouse Street activity trail, due to be installed soon.
Borough mayor Graham Plant, thanked the public for their patience, adding: "It’s great to be here opening this new, modern, accessible play equipment and communal garden area, which residents of all ages and abilities in the area will be able to enjoy".