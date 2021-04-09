News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
New pottery workshop opens on Facebook Live

James Weeds

Published: 3:12 PM April 9, 2021   
Paul Osborne, wearing a messy t-shirt and blue plaid shirt, standing next to a kiln.

Paul Osborne by his kiln - Credit: Paul Osborne

A new opportunity for budding artists in the Great Yarmouth area is set to begin at the end of April.

Local artist and teacher, Paul Osborne has started a Pottery workshop which will be taking place on Facebook Live.

Mr Osborne loved pottery, as it "focuses your mind" and gives you "a bit of escapism."

A clay lighthouse before being fired in a kiln.

This is a shining example of what people can make. - Credit: Paul Osborne

The workshops will be taking place on Facebook Live due to the ongoing restrictions due to the pandemic, however Mr Osborne has plans to hold public events in the near future.

Aware that not everyone will have access to equipment, collections of clay from his house in Gorleston will be available on Monday, April 19, with the workshop taking place on Facebook Live on Friday, April 24.

Attendees will then drop off their work at his house on Saturday, April 25, for him to fire them in his kiln from May 1.

A clay fish with ornate scales painted red.

Examples of what can be made in Gorleston Pottery School - Credit: Paul Osborne

The cost is £10 per person or £7 per person on a multibuy discount.

More information is available on the 'Gorleston Pottery School' Facebook page.

