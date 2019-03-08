Maxx out! Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach will not operate new ride

The Air Maxx will not operate this year at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach due to problems with paperwork. Archant

A ride that would have thrilled visitors to Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach will not operate there after problems with paperwork.

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, South Marine Parade, Norfolk, 4th February 2018. Picture: JAIME-LEA TAYLOR Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, South Marine Parade, Norfolk, 4th February 2018. Picture: JAIME-LEA TAYLOR

The Air Maxx 360 had been due to start operating this week on the town’s seafront.

But after issues with certification the Pleasure Beach decided to not operate the ride - and instead the Skegness amusement park Fantasy Island has announced the ride will run there.

Pleasure Beach boss Albert Jones said: “Unfortunately, the paperwork required to be able to open the ride was not all in order.”

The amusement park had been chasing the documentation required for operating the ride in the UK but 5pc was still missing, he said.

“We’re disappointed,” Mr Jones said.

But the park is not mulling over the loss.

Mr Jones promised that staff are “busy” trying to get another attraction arranged for the May bank holiday.

“We are looking at something very similar,” he said.