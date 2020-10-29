Busy road facing three month closure for pathway works

Published: 9:56 AM October 29, 2020 Updated: 7:12 PM November 21, 2020

New Road in Belton will be closed over two phases from early November to the end of February next year for works on a shared pedestrian and cycle path. Picture: Google Maps. - Credit: Archant

An increasingly busy road will be closed for more than three months to allow for works on a shared pedestrian and cycle path.

New Road in Belton, where a shared pedestrian and cycle path will be widened by Norfolk County Council during works scheduled to start on November 9. Picture: Google Maps. - Credit: Archant

The job, managed by Norfolk County Council and costing approximately £365,000, will see the narrow path along New Road in Belton, from Waveney Drive to the junction with the A143, widened and linked to the new cycle paths nearby.

The council has said that due to the width of the road and nature of the works it will be necessary to close the road to through traffic while the scheme is underway.

The road closures will be phased, with the first phase between the junctions of the A143 and Stepshort and the second between the junctions of Stepshort and Waveney Drive.

A temporary pedestrian route will be provided along the southern lane of the closed road, allowing the highway team to carry out the work in the other lane of the closed road and on the path.

You may also want to watch:

The scheme is expected to be complete before the end of February 2021, weather permitting.

There will be a two-week break from work over the Christmas period, during which the road will be open as usual.

A diversion route will be in place throughout, while highway staff will be on hand to allow access for vehicles to the sports centre and properties within the closed section of road, the council has said.

Overnight and at weekends there will be access provided through one end of the closure only to allow vehicles to access the sports centre and properties within the closure.

The council has said: “Carrying out the work at this time of the year will help to minimise disruption to an area that can particularly be busy during the summer tourist season.”

The work which will cost approximately £365,000 will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.