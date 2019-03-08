Bad weather delays big reveal for new road layout

Roadworks at the Matalan/Station Road junction in Great Yarmouth began on September 23. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Archant

Poor weather has delayed the final reveal for a new road layout at a problem junction.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roadworks at the Matalan/Station Road junction in Great Yarmouth began on September 23. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Roadworks at the Matalan/Station Road junction in Great Yarmouth began on September 23. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

A road closure was due to be lifted at Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth on Friday (November 15) ending almost two months of disruption.

The work to improve traffic flow, reduce journey times, and make the area more pedestrian and cyclist friendly has been going on since September 23.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said the road closures will be fully removed from Southtown Road and Station Road by the end of the day on Saturday (November 16).

You may also want to watch:

This means that buses and bus stops will be operating as usual again on Sunday (November 17).

However, due to poor weather causing delays some finishing touches will be completed on Monday and Tuesday.

All the new traffic lights will be switched on, tested and adjusted on Wednesday (November 20).

And it wont be until after the new lights are up and running that drivers will again be able to turn right from Southtown Road into Bridge Road, and also be able to turn right into Southtown Road from Pasteur Road.

The completed scheme will be monitored over the coming weeks so any adjustments, particularly to traffic light timings, can be made as necessary.