Bid to reinstate Coastwatch along stretch where swimmer drowned

A scheme to relocate an erosion-hit Coastwatch tower is in the hands of planners.

The landmark tower at Winterton was dismantled in March before it collapsed into the sea, leaving a gap in provision and making the stretch of coast more dangerous.

Winterton Coastwatch Station being moved into storage. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Now the team behind the new move are keeping everything crossed that borough council planners can give them the go ahead and ensure the facility is up and running by the end of September.

Winterton Coastwatch controller Roger Rolph said the new site, just north of the car park and fishermen's huts, would still give them a 180 degree view of the beach and sea.

"We are waiting to hear something positive," he said.

"We hope to use the top half of the two units that were taken down and put it on a trailer so it is mobile should we get further erosion down there as sea levels rise.

"There is a lot to do. We have to get the right trailer and it doesn't seem that easy - it is a matter of cost and availability.

"A new one is up to £8,000 so we need to find a good second hand one.

"It is not going to be moved regularly we hope. I would like to think we can get it up and running by the end of September but I am not certain that can be achieved."

During the break in service a swimmer, a woman in her 60s, died adding to the scheme's urgency.

Mr Rolph said in the 17 years the unit had been in place at its previous spot there had not been a single drowning - the extra eyes and ears helping to spot someone in trouble and getting help out to them.

James Bensly, whose borough council ward includes Winterton, has voiced his support.

Commenting on the plans he said: "I cannot support this planning application enough.

"This lifesaving emergency service and its team are needed in this village as soon as possible.

"The local community and parish council have done amazing work in this and I fully support this application here in Winterton."

New signage is also planned for the coast warning of the dangers.

To view the plans visit the borough council's planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0570/F.