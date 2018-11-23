Search

Advanced search

New unit will help hospital prepare for winter pressures

PUBLISHED: 13:58 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:58 27 November 2018

Professor Willett officially opening the new ambulatory care unit Picture: JPUH

Professor Willett officially opening the new ambulatory care unit Picture: JPUH

JPUH

A unit tipped as crucial in a Norfolk hospital’s battle to cope with added winter pressures is already making a difference.

Part of the new ambulatory unit Picture: JPUHPart of the new ambulatory unit Picture: JPUH

The expanded ambulatory care unit was opened by Professor Keith Willett CBE, the medical director for acute care and emergency preparedness for NHS England, at Gorleston’s James Paget University Hospital.

Ambulatory care is an outpatient service which brings healthcare teams to the patient and is nationally recognised as an effective way of delivering safe care for an increasing number of conditions, while improving patient experience.

It allows patients to receive diagnosis, observation, consultation, and treatment services in one area of the hospital – and is designed to be a ‘one stop shop’ for patients, reducing their time in hospital and preventing admissions.

An ambulatory care unit was established in the hospital in 2015 and quickly saw a huge increase in activity – a 37pc rise in one year alone.

Ambulatory nurse practitioner Karen Foden Picture: JPUHAmbulatory nurse practitioner Karen Foden Picture: JPUH

The old unit was designed to support 20 patients per day but sometimes had to cater for twice that number.

Now, ambulatory care is being delivered from a brand-new, purpose-built facility which is double the size of the old unit – and can see three times as many patients.

The unit consists of:

•Six single treatment rooms

•An IV room

•A GP referral assessment area

•A point of care testing (POCT) room, which includes equipment which can provide diagnostic blood test results within five minutes.

•A reception area/nurses station

•A waiting area

After the opening, Professor Willett said: “The new unit will mean that people can get treated for a number of sudden illnesses, helping patients get safely home where possible on the same day.

“It will be key to avoiding unnecessary admissions to hospital wards, particularly for older people, and help us prepare as we head into the winter period.”

Ambulatory nurse practitioner Karen Foden, said the enhanced facilities were already having a positive impact.

“We’re really proud of the new facilities,” she said. “We are now able to see more patients than before, in far more comfortable surroundings.

“This is positive all round as it means more patients have a better experience as they are seen more quickly, by the right staff in the right place, which in turn helps reduce pressure in our emergency department and on our bed capacity in the hospital.”

A typical day

On November 15, the ambulatory care team helped a total of 40 patients.

A total of 30 of these patients were new to the unit, with the other 10 returning for on-going treatment/assessment.

Six of these patients had been referred to the unit by local GPs, two other patients had come in for assessment after surgery.

The other 22 patients had either come through the front door of A&E, or had arrived by ambulance.

Previously, all 30 of these patients would have had to wait in A&E – and potentially could have ended up being admitted into hospital.

Out of the day’s total of 40 patients seen in ambulatory, only six needed to be admitted and allocated a hospital bed.

Topic Tags:

Other News

New unit will help hospital prepare for winter pressures

13 minutes ago Liz Coates
Professor Willett officially opening the new ambulatory care unit Picture: JPUH

A unit tipped as crucial in a Norfolk hospital’s battle to cope with added winter pressures is already making a difference.

Teen jailed for five years after 12-year-old boy is threatened with knife in town centre

41 minutes ago Joseph Norton
Solomon Kamara, 19, from London, was sentenced to five years and four months in prison for a knife point robbery in Great Yarmouth. Norfolk Police

A teenager who was involved in threatening a 12-year-old boy with a knife after he refused to hand over his phone and money has been jailed for five years and four months.

Takeover deal for Palmers in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft to complete at midnight

12:51 Liz Coates
Palmers in Great Yarmouth is entering a new era under Beales department stores, a nationwide chain Picture: Liz Coates

The last two branches of an historic East Anglian department store have been sold - with the new owners promising more product lines and big sale promotions.

Residents in town centre reassured CCTV is monitored 24/7 following knife incident

12:10 Joseph Norton
Great Yarmouth CCTV. Photo: Archant

Residents in Great Yarmouth have been reassured CCTV in the town is monitored 24/7 following footage which emerged last week of a man waving a knife.

Most Read

‘Disgraceful’ unlicensed motorist arrested for drink driving after crash

Yesterday, 12:54 Joseph Norton
A motorist in Great Yarmouth has been arrested for drink driving after colliding with road furniture on Sunday night. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

A motorist in Great Yarmouth has been labelled “disgraceful” after they were arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision with street furniture on Sunday night.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

Hunter who posted bloodthirsty pictures from Norfolk shoot ‘at odds’ with the sport

Friday, November 23, 2018 chris bishop
American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Hunters should respect their quarry and not post pictures of dead animals on social media.

Read more
Facebook

Gallery ‘Best switch-on event ever’ - Gorleston’s spectacular Christmas lights switch-on

Yesterday, 13:01 Mark Boggis
Gorleston's Christmas lights were switched-on by Mayor Mary Coleman and Chef Galston Blackiston. Picture: Mary Coleman

A “magnificent day”.

Read more
Greater Yarmouth Tourism

Firefighters called to reports of man stuck in toilets in Norfolk

Yesterday, 18:09 Peter Walsh
Firefighters were called after reports a person was trapped in public toilets. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Norfolk firefighters were called to reports of a person being stuck in public toilets.

Read more
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Gallery Top businesses honoured at prestigious Spirit of Enterprise Awards

Yesterday, 17:37 Joseph Norton
Spirit of Enterprise Awards Ceremony 2018. All the category award winners. Picture: James Bass Photography

Leading businesses were honoured at the prestigious annual celebration of business excellence in the Great Yarmouth borough at the Spirit of Enterprise Awards on Friday night.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy