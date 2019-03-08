Search

'It's important we don't forget' - Norfolk village unveils new war memorial

PUBLISHED: 12:34 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 01 July 2019

Douglas Adams, 96, at the unveiling of a new war memorial in Caister on June 28. Picture: Caister Parish Council.

Douglas Adams, 96, at the unveiling of a new war memorial in Caister on June 28. Picture: Caister Parish Council.

More than 200 people attended the unveiling of a new war memorial in a Norfolk village.

A new war memorial was unveiled in Caister on June 28. Picture: Caister Parish Council.A new war memorial was unveiled in Caister on June 28. Picture: Caister Parish Council.

The monument commemorates men from Caister who died during both world wars in the last century.

The village's parish council started raising funds for the memorial more than a year ago.

Four granite benches around the memorial have been decorated with designs by students from all four schools in the village.

Kevin Wood, vice-chairman, said: "I thought it was important we involved the younger generation."

Students from Caister Academy at the unveiling of a new war memorial in the village on June 28. Picture: Caister Parish Council.Students from Caister Academy at the unveiling of a new war memorial in the village on June 28. Picture: Caister Parish Council.

He said a stonemason spent seven hours hand-carving the designs onto each bench.

The memorial, at the junction of the High Street, Norwich Road and Ormesby Road, was unveiled and dedicated on Friday (June 28).

Also attending was Douglas Adams, 96, who was on one of the boats bringing soldiers ashore during D-Day.

Mr Wood said: "It's not like other war memorials, it's quite a bright place where people can come and sit and reflect on the fallen."

A new war memorial was unveiled in Caister on June 28. Picture: Caister Parish Council.A new war memorial was unveiled in Caister on June 28. Picture: Caister Parish Council.

A new war memorial was unveiled in Caister on June 28. Picture: Caister Parish Council.A new war memorial was unveiled in Caister on June 28. Picture: Caister Parish Council.

