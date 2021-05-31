Gallery
New art gallery opens in former Nelson museum
- Credit: Sarah Lowndes
A historic building in Great Yarmouth has transformed into an art gallery and its doors are now open.
The Yare Gallery, which is in the former Nelson museum on South Quay, opened on Saturday, May 29.
The gallery's curator, Dr Sarah Lowndes, said: "The reception has been really positive.
"People seem to be really excited to come into the building.
“A lot of people remember it from when it was the Nelson museum.
You may also want to watch:
"It's such a beautiful, historic building, which people have enjoyed exploring.
"It feels like a nice celebratory moment. It couldn't be better."
Most Read
- 1 Emergency services called to Great Yarmouth medical incident
- 2 'It's been brilliant' - families reunite in Yarmouth over sunny weekend
- 3 Couple restoring 230-year-old windmill into family home
- 4 18 brilliant things to do on a day out in Great Yarmouth
- 5 See inside seafront cat cafe with a joyous vintage vibe
- 6 Who was jailed in Norfolk's courts this week?
- 7 From market stall to restaurant: How does Coral Bay's food measure up?
- 8 Seven of the best pub play areas in Norfolk
- 9 91-year-old's knitted Sandringham to be exhibited in Norwich this month
- 10 The most wanted men in Norfolk: have you seen these criminals?
When asked what Yare Gallery means to Yarmouth, Dr Lowndes said: "It's important for everyone to come in, feel welcome, as well as taking ownership of the space provided.
"It is for them and everyone is welcome."
The gallery is currently hosting the Weathering exhibition, which focuses on new art from East Anglia.
Featured in the exhibition is work from the "Yarmouth five," Katarzyna Coleman, Bridget Heriz, John Kiki, Emrys Parry and Bruer Tidman.
The curator will also be hosting a free talk about the exhibition at the gallery on Wednesday, June 2 from 1pm until 2pm.
On Thursday, June 3, artist Hollie Sanderford will be hosting a free gelatine print workshop in the garden, which will be suitable for families.
Our verdict
The gallery is in such a fantastic location overlooking the river Yare.
The building itself is so grand and provides enough open space for exhibits and workshops.
The current exhibition contains dark landscapes of the town's industrial area, and it makes you appreciate what we have in the town.
I wouldn't have imagined Great Yarmouth being a highlight in an art gallery, but it really works.
Dr Lowndes mentioned that for some people in the town, "crossing the threshold" into art galleries can be a little bit daunting, but it is a space for us, it is free, and it looks like a great way of getting a fresh perspective on the town.
Yare Gallery is open Tuesday - Saturday 10am - 4pm. Entry is free and everyone is welcome.
For more information, please visit Yare Gallery's website.