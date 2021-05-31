New art gallery opens in former Nelson museum

Gallery

Published: 1:06 PM May 31, 2021

The Weathering exhibition focuses on new art from East Anglia and is running until July 10, 2021. - Credit: Sarah Lowndes

A historic building in Great Yarmouth has transformed into an art gallery and its doors are now open.

The new Yare Gallery, in the former Nelson Museum building, on South Quay in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Yare Gallery

The Yare Gallery, which is in the former Nelson museum on South Quay, opened on Saturday, May 29.

The gallery's curator, Dr Sarah Lowndes, said: "The reception has been really positive.

"People seem to be really excited to come into the building.

“A lot of people remember it from when it was the Nelson museum.

Dr Sarah Lowndes, the curator for the Yare Gallery, welcomes everyone in Great Yarmouth to take a look around. - Credit: James Weeds

"It's such a beautiful, historic building, which people have enjoyed exploring.

"It feels like a nice celebratory moment. It couldn't be better."

When asked what Yare Gallery means to Yarmouth, Dr Lowndes said: "It's important for everyone to come in, feel welcome, as well as taking ownership of the space provided.

"It is for them and everyone is welcome."

A visitor at Yare Gallery on Saturday, May 29. - Credit: Sarah Lowndes

The gallery is currently hosting the Weathering exhibition, which focuses on new art from East Anglia.

Featured in the exhibition is work from the "Yarmouth five," Katarzyna Coleman, Bridget Heriz, John Kiki, Emrys Parry and Bruer Tidman.

The curator will also be hosting a free talk about the exhibition at the gallery on Wednesday, June 2 from 1pm until 2pm.

On Thursday, June 3, artist Hollie Sanderford will be hosting a free gelatine print workshop in the garden, which will be suitable for families.

A 13-minute video on Peter Henry Emerson by Mark Cator is playing throughout the exhibition. - Credit: James Weeds

Our verdict

The gallery is in such a fantastic location overlooking the river Yare.

The building itself is so grand and provides enough open space for exhibits and workshops.

The current exhibition contains dark landscapes of the town's industrial area, and it makes you appreciate what we have in the town.

Katarzyna Coleman's charcoal pieces highlight the atmosphere around Great Yarmouth's industrial South Denes. - Credit: James Weeds

I wouldn't have imagined Great Yarmouth being a highlight in an art gallery, but it really works.

Dr Lowndes mentioned that for some people in the town, "crossing the threshold" into art galleries can be a little bit daunting, but it is a space for us, it is free, and it looks like a great way of getting a fresh perspective on the town.

Yare Gallery is open Tuesday - Saturday 10am - 4pm. Entry is free and everyone is welcome.

For more information, please visit Yare Gallery's website.

